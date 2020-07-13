Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 13.
322 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community and 5 imported
The 11 community cases comprise two Singaporeans or permanent residents and nine work pass holders.
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin wins vote to oust Speaker, proves majority in Parliament
Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional pact managed to unseat Tan Sri Ariff by a vote of 111 to 109.
NUS invents new way to produce Covid-19 swab, 40 million to be produced in coming months
A patent has been filed for the swab, which is being mass-produced by two local companies.
12 foreigners deported and barred from Singapore for non-compliance with safe distancing measures
The 12 foreigners are nine men and three women aged between 20 and 37.
CDL warns of half-year profit hit, with hotel operations facing 'significant' loss
The hotel operations segment, for M&C as an entity, is anticipated to sink into the red with a pre-tax loss of about $120 million to $140 million.
Human trial of coronavirus vaccine begins in Australia
Around 120 volunteers will receive the first dose of the vaccine and they are required to follow the same social distancing advice as the broader population.
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government mulls over restrictions as local transmissions spike
Local media reported that the government is now deciding what restrictions to tighten and how far to go.
Coronavirus: Corporate travel agents plot safe return to business trips
Corporate travel agents are using the coronavirus-induced lull in bookings to work with companies on how to get their staff safely back in the air.
#Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch a visual dance piece, go behind the scenes in Beauty World and more
Go behind the scenes of production like home-grown musical Beauty World; revisit the best of Glastonbury on YouTube.
In Pictures: Singaporeans out and about the weekend after GE2020
Singaporeans out and about carrying on with their daily lives the weekend after what was dubbed a "Covid election".