Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 12, 2023

Iswaran assisting in CPIB investigation, instructed by PM to take leave of absence
In Mr Iswaran’s absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.
‘We will not sweep anything under the carpet’ even if damaging: DPM Wong on Iswaran’s case
Both he and PM Lee are “fully committed” to preserving the trust that the people have in the Government, DPM Wong added.
Platform workers in Singapore to get more bargaining power, better representation
The framework for collective representation is to be implemented from the second half of 2024.
Tickets for GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals available from July 15
Most of the tickets will be issued digitally but a limited number of physical tickets will be available.
9 years’ jail for ex-employee who took over 25,000 iPhones, causing $6.7m loss to repair firm
Lim Jen Hee worked with an accomplice to misappropriate the defective devices and sell them overseas.
Providing Saturday childcare no longer mandatory for pre-schools from 2025
From Jan 1, 2024, childcare centres can close on Saturdays if there is no demand for their services.
Temasek’s performance: A little down, but definitely not out
Marked to market, unlisted assets would have delivered an $18 billion in uplift to the value of Temasek’s portfolio, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.