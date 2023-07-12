Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 12, 2023

Updated
Published
50 min ago

Iswaran assisting in CPIB investigation, instructed by PM to take leave of absence

In Mr Iswaran’s absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

READ MORE HERE

‘We will not sweep anything under the carpet’ even if damaging: DPM Wong on Iswaran’s case

Both he and PM Lee are “fully committed” to preserving the trust that the people have in the Government, DPM Wong added.

READ MORE HERE

Platform workers in Singapore to get more bargaining power, better representation

The framework for collective representation is to be implemented from the second half of 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Tickets for GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals available from July 15

Most of the tickets will be issued digitally but a limited number of physical tickets will be available.

READ MORE HERE

9 years’ jail for ex-employee who took over 25,000 iPhones, causing $6.7m loss to repair firm

Lim Jen Hee worked with an accomplice to misappropriate the defective devices and sell them overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Providing Saturday childcare no longer mandatory for pre-schools from 2025

From Jan 1, 2024, childcare centres can close on Saturdays if there is no demand for their services.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek’s performance: A little down, but definitely not out

Marked to market, unlisted assets would have delivered an $18 billion in uplift to the value of Temasek’s portfolio, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

Thomson Medical buys Vietnam’s largest private hospital for $517 million

The bidding was competitive, with as many as 20 other global suitors.

READ MORE HERE

Roma out of S’pore Festival of Football, Tottenham will face Lion City Sailors instead

The two other high-profile friendlies in Singapore are unaffected.

READ MORE HERE

Jacky Cheung’s 60+ concerts to be glitzy and gorgeous: 10 songs to watch out for

Some 88,000 people have bought tickets to the Heavenly King’s 11 Singapore concerts.

READ MORE HERE

