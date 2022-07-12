Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, July 12.
Temasek portfolio surges to record high, driven by Singapore investments
Value of unlisted assets in Temasek portfolio grows four times to $210 billion
In the past decade, the unlisted portfolio generated returns of more than 10 per cent per year.
1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to $700 in GST vouchers in August
About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year will also receive up to $450 CPF MediSave accounts.
5-year-old boy scalded to death: Mother convicted of murder, father gets life term
The mother now faces the death sentence or life imprisonment, while the father had his jail term for causing grievous hurt increased to life imprisonment.
Students renting out hall rooms breach code of conduct, could be evicted or expelled: NTU
Concerns have surfaced that some students who had been allocated hall rooms were attempting to rent them out to earn money.
Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Abe, its longest-serving premier
Crowds packed pavements lined with a heavy police presence as the hearse carrying Mr Abe departed from a central Tokyo temple in early afternoon.
Sri Lanka president stuck in airport stand-off while trying to flee
Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault
Istana Open House to be held July 17 in celebration of National Day
It is the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that there will be live performances and activity booths.
Older teens more likely to turn to friends, social media when under stress: Study
A majority of parents will allow their children to approach a counsellor if they want to.