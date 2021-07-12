Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 12.

Feedback sought on proposal to legalise in-person gambling in S’pore among family, friends

MHA said it recognised that gambling among family and friends at home is a socially acceptable practice and presents low risk to law and order.

Dine in for 5 resumes, S'poreans welcome chance to eat with friends, family at same table

Many welcomed the easing of rules after almost three weeks of being limited by a cap of two people.

Most of those hospitalised after Bukit Batok bus collision discharged

Three drivers and 15 passengers were involved in the accident which left one bus on its side.

8 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 3 unlinked

There were 18 imported cases, bringing Monday's total to 26.

Youth who did a backflip in rhino enclosure charged with offences including vandalism

Ralph Wee Yi Kai is also accused of two counts of mischief and one count of criminal trespass.

PM Lee to attend Apec informal leaders' retreat on Covid-19 on July 16

This is the first time Apec leaders have held an additional meeting before their formal year end gathering.

S'pore's public sector sets earlier targets to start bringing down carbon emissions

By 2030, it will raise its solar energy use to 1.5 gigawatt-peak, enough to power over 260,000 households a year.

Beijing furious after US warship sails near Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in South China Sea

The incident happened on the 5th anniversary of a tribunal ruling that repudiated China's territorial claims.

Jail for man who unlawfully left SGH after swab and tested positive for Covid-19 the next day

Balachandran Parthiban left the hospital grounds before taking a bus and a taxi to Changi Airport.

Aurora hunting in my darkened room: Iceland's Northern Lights are wondrous on a virtual tour

While I may not have experienced the adrenaline of a live Aurora hunt, the virtual tour is still spectacular, says Chin Hui Shan.

