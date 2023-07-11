Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 11, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Temasek makes $7 billion loss as 1-year shareholder return turns negative
The one-year total shareholder return fell to minus 5.07 per cent from plus 5.81 per cent a year ago.
Sports, nostalgia and fireworks in the heartland for National Day festivities
There are sport try-outs that are facilitated by qualified coaches for basketball, football and table tennis, among other activities.
UOB to close Myanmar Airways International’s bank accounts by Aug 15
Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin apologises to Jamus Lim for ‘unparliamentary language’ caught on hot mic
“What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone,” Mr Tan said on Facebook.
Sky lanterns illegally released near Clementi HDB blocks
Only sky lanterns that are tethered are allowed to be released in Singapore during certain time periods.
‘What is the point?’: S’pore has more quiet quitters than global average
According to a recent survey of respondents aged between 18 and 67 in Singapore, 35 per cent have quiet quit their job.
NEA advises against water sports, fishing in Raffles Marina after high levels of oil and grease found
This has been linked to water used to douse a fire in a chemical storage facility in Tuas on July 5.
Clampdown on Malaysia’s ‘3R’ ethnic issues could backfire on Anwar administration
“If it’s done through censorship and enforcement, it may backfire,” a political analyst said of the clampdown.
Michael Learns To Rock to play charity concert for Dementia Singapore
Do you rely on ‘Dr Google’? Here are tips on finding medical information online
However, there may be more cons than pros for laypersons trying to search online for answers about their ongoing symptoms, said a doctor.