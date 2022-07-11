Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, July 11.

Rise in number of S'pore businesses that closed in first half of the year

Sectors that had the biggest increase in number of closures were F&B, retail and manufacturing.

Sri Lanka PM's office confirms president to resign after protests

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and that of the prime minister.

Only a small fraction of eligible households have used their vouchers for energy-saving appliances

Less than 10 per cent of vouchers given to 1- to 3-room flat dwellers to help offset green purchases have been redeemed.

Plunge in number of S'poreans taking up programmes to switch careers last year

Sharp drop to 5,080 participants last year, from a record high of 13,580 in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

askST Jobs: I heard a retrenchment exercise is coming. What can I do?

Do not panic and jump to conclusions. Verify the news first before planning your next step.

Unification Church in Japan says mother of Abe’s assassin is a member

The church said neither Mr Abe nor the gunman was a member of the church.

New For.sg link to be used by public hospitals for e-mails, SMSes

In an effort to combat scammers, public health institutions may include a new link in the e-mail and text messages they send out to members of the public.

Stress for NTU's international students who can't secure on-campus housing

With hall spaces guaranteed for first- and second-year students, many of those in their third and fourth years this year have found themselves without a room.

Investing in fixed deposits: Shop around to get the biggest bang for your buck

The wealth of fixed-deposit promotions flooding the market means there is a relatively attractive interest rate for each tenure.

Redefining group tours, from bespoke itineraries to group buy

Home-grown travel companies Intriq Journey and Webuy are changing the way Singaporeans travel.

