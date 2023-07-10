Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 10, 2023

Singapore rolls out initiatives to capture new digital jobs in supply chain management

Singapore offers compelling reasons for companies to anchor their supply chain management activities here, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

Gaming firm Razer hit by potential breach, hacker offering stolen data for $135k in crypto

The allegedly stolen data was put up on a hacker’s forum on Saturday.

askST Jobs: How to adjust to life as an employee after self-employment

The employee has to adapt to meeting business expectations and working in a structured environment, say experts.

2 dead, 3 Singaporeans injured in accident on Malaysia highway involving tour bus to KL

A Malaysian and an Indonesian died in the accident.

Man gets 12 years’ jail for rape of 11-year-old granddaughter at staircase landing

He began molesting her when she was 10 and committed various sexual offences against her.

Being an accredited investor seems like a losing proposition for many individuals

Accredited investors are assumed to be better informed, and better able to access resources to protect their own interests. But how realistic are these assumptions?

The sky’s the limit for Singapore’s youngest busker Lyla Ng, 10

Although Lyla admits that nerves sometimes get the better of her, she shared a tip from her father, songwriter Eric Ng, on how to remain calm before busking.

DJ Tenashar acquitted of forgery charge as she was of unsound mind at time of offence

Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long was earlier sentenced in 2021 to 18 months' jail for several drug-related offences and other charges.

Migrant worker taken to hospital after he is hit by lorry while crossing PIE

He was involved in road works on the expressway when the accident occurred.

In the Arctic Circle, meet the polar bear, an early warning system for human survival

Climate change is affecting not only polar bears in the Arctic Circle, but also all of humanity, says the writer.

