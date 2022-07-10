Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 10

 

Covid-19 cases in S'pore likely to peak in a week or sooner: Experts

There are three key differences in the way Singapore is going into this wave compared to the previous ones.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore should be able to ride Covid-19 wave without tightening curbs: DPM Wong

He noted that hospitals are still holding up as cases start to peak.

READ MORE HERE

Arrangements in place for S'pore to secure booster vaccines for Omicron subvariants

Pfizer has said its shot could be ready for use in early October, while Moderna has projected availability by late October or early November.

READ MORE HERE

Japan holds parliamentary election after Abe killing; ruling party set for strong showing

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party may receive a surge of support after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. 

READ MORE HERE

'The Terminator' Rajapaksa totters as Sri Lanka sees People's Power revolt

Sri Lankans may be convinced Gotabaya Rajapaksa has indeed ceded power only when a new leader has been sworn in.

READ MORE HERE

British leadership race heats up as big names target No. 10 prize

9 politicians are so far gunning to replace scandal-hit Boris Johnson.

READ MORE HERE

New laws to fight online trolls should specify timeline for removal of harmful content: Experts

The range of time limits can be based on the severity of harm, to prevent harmful content from going viral.

READ MORE HERE

Handling shocked residents, tough questions: An HDB 'journey manager's' experience

Housing Board officer Dianne Ho has handled her share of tough questions from owners whose flats have been picked for Sers.

READ MORE HERE

Of faith, hope, love and the law: Should Section 377A stay or go?

Society’s attitudes are changing. Give-and-take is needed to make Singapore a place for everyone, including the LGBTQ community, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Nasi lemak, lok lok or dim sum for supper? 9 eateries that offer late-night bites

These food haunts are open until as late as 5am, with one chain running 24/7.

READ MORE HERE

