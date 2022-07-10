Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, July 10
Covid-19 cases in S'pore likely to peak in a week or sooner: Experts
There are three key differences in the way Singapore is going into this wave compared to the previous ones.
S'pore should be able to ride Covid-19 wave without tightening curbs: DPM Wong
Arrangements in place for S'pore to secure booster vaccines for Omicron subvariants
Pfizer has said its shot could be ready for use in early October, while Moderna has projected availability by late October or early November.
Japan holds parliamentary election after Abe killing; ruling party set for strong showing
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party may receive a surge of support after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
'The Terminator' Rajapaksa totters as Sri Lanka sees People's Power revolt
Sri Lankans may be convinced Gotabaya Rajapaksa has indeed ceded power only when a new leader has been sworn in.
British leadership race heats up as big names target No. 10 prize
New laws to fight online trolls should specify timeline for removal of harmful content: Experts
The range of time limits can be based on the severity of harm, to prevent harmful content from going viral.
Handling shocked residents, tough questions: An HDB 'journey manager's' experience
Housing Board officer Dianne Ho has handled her share of tough questions from owners whose flats have been picked for Sers.
Of faith, hope, love and the law: Should Section 377A stay or go?
Society’s attitudes are changing. Give-and-take is needed to make Singapore a place for everyone, including the LGBTQ community, says opinion editor Grace Ho.