Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 10.

GE2020: 81 per cent of voters have cast votes in Singapore election by 5pm

About 2.16 million voters have cast their ballots. The Elections Department has urged voters to check the queue situation at their assigned polling stations before setting off to vote.

More registration and ballot paper issuance counters; voters no longer need to don disposable gloves

The Elections Department said that “gloves are still available for voters who would like to use both sanitiser and gloves".

Claims that self-inking pens at polling stations do not stamp properly not true: Elections Department

It added that ballot papers with more than one "x" or only a faint mark in the same box are still valid and that the department is committed to ensuring voting security and secrecy.

Singapore GE2020: Get live election results and full coverage on Polling Day

Follow us for the latest news from the ground.

In Pictures: Singapore heads to the polls

As many as 2.65 million Singaporeans are expected to vote in the general election.

Singapore GE2020: Singaporeans in UK among first to cast ballot, out of 6,570 overseas voters

Singapore Management University exchange student Darren Choy, 24, flew to London from Moscow to cast his ballot.

191 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 16 in the community and 1 imported

Seven Singaporeans or permanent residents and nine work pass holders are among the confirmed cases.

Next-of-kin of 27,000 claimed graves at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery opt for private exhumation

That is about 72 per cent of the total 37,440 Chinese graves that have been claimed by next-of-kin as of June 23, added the agency.

Basketball: Singapore Slingers co-owner Wee Siew Kim says ABL 'is here to stay'

Since its inception as a six-team Asean contest in 2009, the ABL has expanded to include teams outside south-east Asia.

Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations

Those arriving from higher-risk countries will still have to self-quarantine for 14 days but many popular destinations are now exempt.

