Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, July 1.
About 950k households to get second tranche of GST vouchers in July
Payouts this month will range from $110 to $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and 0.5 or one month in S&CC rebates.
OCBC joins local banks in upping rates for its fixed-rate mortgage
The rate for OCBC's two-year fixed package has been hiked by 0.33 percentage points to 2.98 per cent.
Pump prices in S'pore fall for first time since April
92-octane petrol is now between $3.30 and $3.34 while 95-octane is between $3.35 and $3.39.
Bukit Timah Railway Station, old staff quarters reopen as heritage gallery and cafe
Visitors can now learn about the former railway line's history, as well as enjoy new amenities, gardens and lawns.
Crypto billionaire Zhu Su's good class bungalows may be up for sale after collapse of Three Arrows
The market is pondering the fate of at least 2 GCBs belonging to the Three Arrows Capital co-founder and his family.
SAF must be prepared for all eventualities amid superpower rivalry, war in Europe: Ng Eng Hen
Peace dividends from the end of both World War II and the Cold War have "all but dried up", he said.
'One country, two systems' must be adhered to over the long run, says Xi Jinping
The Chinese president was speaking at the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.
ST contest: Can you spot all 55 things about NS in the illustration?
Graffiti legend Stash brings New York street culture to Singapore
Josh “Stash” Franklin will be having a week-long art residency in Singapore and it will culminate in an exhibition.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew gets kind draw for Singapore Open, will meet a seed only in semis
The world champion is seeking to be the first Singaporean man to win the title since 1962.