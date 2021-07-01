Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, July 1.

S'pore could ease Covid-19 dine-in rules from July 12, may allow SHN-free travel by year end: Ong Ye Kung

The next relaxation of measures is part of a three-step plan for the country's further reopening.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore may allow leisure travel by year end; US, EU, HK among likely locations: Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong said that Singapore and Hong Kong are now in a good position to relook the twice-deferred air travel bubble.

READ MORE HERE

Getting Covid-19 could soon mean an MC, isolation and self tests at home: Ong Ye Kung

Mr Ong shared the likely scenarios in coming months, as he outlined how people could live with a virus that is here for the long haul.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

16 F&B outlets ordered to shut, 1,500 people issued warnings for breaching Covid-19 rules

Stringent enforcement will be carried out at premises like parks and beaches in the coming weeks, said the authorities.

READ MORE HERE

China will never allow foreign forces to bully or oppress it: Xi Jinping

Any attempt to divide nation is bound to fail, Mr Xi says, as the country marks its ruling party's centenary.

READ MORE HERE

4 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

All four locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices climb for 5th straight quarter but at slower pace of 2.8%: Flash data

The slower price increase could be due to buyers' resistance to paying more in cash over valuation.

READ MORE HERE

Two sons of former president Ong Teng Cheong face off in court battle over family business

Older brother Tze Guan has sued his younger brother Tze Boon and six other shareholders for minority oppression.

READ MORE HERE

Tourists land in no-quarantine Phuket despite Thailand Covid-19 surge

The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called "Phuket sandbox".

READ MORE HERE

Rare monkey sighted in Bukit Timah area after more than 30 years

The Raffles' banded langur was previously thought to be found only within the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

READ MORE HERE