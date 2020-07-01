Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on July 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, July 1.

Singapore GE2020: Special voting hour for Singaporeans on SHN at home and unwell voters

Those on medical leave for acute respiratory infection and those who are detected with a temperature of 37.5 deg C and higher at polling stations on Polling Day can vote between 7pm and 8pm.

Singapore GE2020: Automatic recount if difference in votes between candidates is 2% or less

Previously, candidates or counting agents had to apply for a recount.

Singapore GE2020: Political broadcasts to air daily from July 2-9

The amount of airtime allocated to each party is determined by the number of candidates it fields.

Singapore GE2020: Aljunied not owned by one party, issues bigger than fight between PAP and WP, says PAP team in Aljunied GRC

The team was asked to comment about residents adopting a "buy one get one free" mentality, with the PAP team having campaigned for nine years in the opposition-held GRC.

Singapore GE2020: WP's East Coast team expects 'a good fight' against PAP team led by Heng Swee Keat

The Workers' Party said Mr Heng's inclusion in the PAP line-up was a pleasant surprise.

Editor's Take: The day's top GE2020 news

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, shares what the top GE2020 news of the day will be and why it matters.

215 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community and 4 imported

The community cases include six Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders.

1.4 million Singaporeans to get $570m in GST vouchers in August

Eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters to inform them of their benefits by July 3.

Hong Kong police arrest 7 under new security law; fire tear gas, water cannon at thousands of defiant protesters

Authorities locked down Causeway Bay, the traditional venue for large demonstrations, closing off key roads to control traffic.

Singapore private home prices weaken further with 1.1% drop in Q2: URA flash data

This comes after private home prices dropped 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, their first quarterly decline in a year.

