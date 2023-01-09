Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Singapore has not seen surge in Covid-19 cases from travellers from China: Ong Ye Kung

Travellers from China accounted for 5% of all imported cases in the last four weeks of 2022, said Mr Ong.

READ MORE HERE

Why is S’pore not imposing any Covid-19 tests for travellers from China?

As goverments around the world impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shed light on Singapore’s plans for such tests.

READ MORE HERE

18 property agents disciplined in last five years for marketing HDB flats which breached MOP rules

Six of them had their registration suspended for between seven and 48 weeks and were fined between $2,000 and $5,000.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Flat owners to be found guilty of high-rise littering unless proven otherwise under proposed law

The law will make it easier and faster for NEA to tackle high-rise littering as complaints continue to mount.

READ MORE HERE

NSF firefighter who died after Henderson Road blaze was among top 25% of cohort

Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go also fared well in other mandatory course requirements and attended to nearly 60 fire and rescue calls.

READ MORE HERE

Man armed with knife arrested after taking woman hostage in Yishun

The woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand rescinds requirement for visitors to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination

Thailand's health minister said proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunisation globally.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who joined daughter in torturing Myanmar maid to death gets 14 years’ jail

The abuse by Prema S. Naraynasamy took place over 15 days, during which she used either her bare hands or various items to assault the maid.

READ MORE HERE

Tesla offers discount in S’pore on cars in inventory

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Exploring Antarctica: Epic days of ice cathedrals, penguin antics and endless champagne

The once treacherous journey is now made easier with cruise packages.

READ MORE HERE

