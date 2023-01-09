Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore has not seen surge in Covid-19 cases from travellers from China: Ong Ye Kung
Travellers from China accounted for 5% of all imported cases in the last four weeks of 2022, said Mr Ong.
Why is S’pore not imposing any Covid-19 tests for travellers from China?
As goverments around the world impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shed light on Singapore’s plans for such tests.
18 property agents disciplined in last five years for marketing HDB flats which breached MOP rules
Six of them had their registration suspended for between seven and 48 weeks and were fined between $2,000 and $5,000.
Flat owners to be found guilty of high-rise littering unless proven otherwise under proposed law
The law will make it easier and faster for NEA to tackle high-rise littering as complaints continue to mount.
NSF firefighter who died after Henderson Road blaze was among top 25% of cohort
Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go also fared well in other mandatory course requirements and attended to nearly 60 fire and rescue calls.
Man armed with knife arrested after taking woman hostage in Yishun
The woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, said the police.
Thailand rescinds requirement for visitors to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination
Thailand's health minister said proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunisation globally.
Woman who joined daughter in torturing Myanmar maid to death gets 14 years’ jail
The abuse by Prema S. Naraynasamy took place over 15 days, during which she used either her bare hands or various items to assault the maid.
Tesla offers discount in S’pore on cars in inventory
The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.