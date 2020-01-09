Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 9.
Singapore women earn 6% less than men, but gap has narrowed: Study
The gap has narrowed from 8.8 per cent in 2002, and is lower than the latest available figures from countries like the United States (8 per cent), Canada (7.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent) and China (18.3 per cent).
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
He implemented rigorous reforms to transform the Singapore court system into a model of efficiency.
Big jump in dengue clusters over just two days
Twenty-two new dengue clusters have emerged, bringing the total number as at Wednesday to 108.
41 offenders caught as LTA enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths from Jan 1
LTA conducted enforcement activities in Bishan, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Jurong, Woodlands and Yishun.
Quarterly reporting rule scrapped for most firms as SGX revamps disclosure regime
The rule will now be applied only to firms considered at risk.
Wuhan pneumonia outbreak may be linked to new type of virus from same family as Sars, Mers: WHO
The United Nations health agency said it needed more comprehensive information to confirm precisely the type of pathogen causing the infection.
Australia weather bureau sees no sign of cooler weather or rain to quell bush fires
While there was some rainfall coming from the north, it would not be enough to douse the bush fires raging in the country's south-east.
3% fall in HDB resale flats sold in December even as prices dip slightly
In all, 1,858 Housing Board resale flats changed hands in December, real estate portal SRX Property said.
5 months' jail for maid who repeatedly abused elderly woman with dementia
The maid felt frustrated that the elderly woman refused to sleep when she was supposed to.
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
A video shows the 15-year-old boy in white trousers crossing the junction while the green man is still flashing.