Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 9.

Singapore women earn 6% less than men, but gap has narrowed: Study





The gender pay gap has narrowed from 8.8 per cent in 2002, and is lower than the latest available figures from countries like the US, Canada and China, said the Ministry of Manpower. PHOTO: ST FILE



The gap has narrowed from 8.8 per cent in 2002, and is lower than the latest available figures from countries like the United States (8 per cent), Canada (7.7 per cent to 8.3 per cent) and China (18.3 per cent).

Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93





In his 16 years as chief justice, Mr Yong Pung How introduced sweeping changes and harnessed technology to streamline court procedures. PHOTO: BT FILE



He implemented rigorous reforms to transform the Singapore court system into a model of efficiency.

Big jump in dengue clusters over just two days





Dengue infections have been rising over the past two weeks, following five weeks of declining figures. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Twenty-two new dengue clusters have emerged, bringing the total number as at Wednesday to 108.

41 offenders caught as LTA enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths from Jan 1



The Land Transport Authority had issued warnings to errant users until Jan 1, when it adopted the zero tolerance approach. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK



LTA conducted enforcement activities in Bishan, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Jurong, Woodlands and Yishun.

Quarterly reporting rule scrapped for most firms as SGX revamps disclosure regime



It is estimated that only about 100 firms will have to file for the next quarter once the new regime takes effect on Feb 7, 2020. SGX Regulation will name the affected firms then. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The rule will now be applied only to firms considered at risk.

Wuhan pneumonia outbreak may be linked to new type of virus from same family as Sars, Mers: WHO





The Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre. The virus behind the cases in the city can cause severe illness in some patients. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SCMP/YOUTUBE



The United Nations health agency said it needed more comprehensive information to confirm precisely the type of pathogen causing the infection.

Australia weather bureau sees no sign of cooler weather or rain to quell bush fires





Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures are likely to remain higher than average over the next few months. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



While there was some rainfall coming from the north, it would not be enough to douse the bush fires raging in the country's south-east.

3% fall in HDB resale flats sold in December even as prices dip slightly





The most expensive resale flat was a four-room flat at The Pinnacle @ Duxton, which was sold for $1.06 million. PHOTO: ST FILE



In all, 1,858 Housing Board resale flats changed hands in December, real estate portal SRX Property said.

5 months' jail for maid who repeatedly abused elderly woman with dementia





Eis Atikah (above) repeatedly rapped the elderly woman's head with her fist and pinched her arms in their shared bedroom. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The maid felt frustrated that the elderly woman refused to sleep when she was supposed to.

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road





A video of the incident shows a red Honda car colliding with the student, causing him to flip and fall to the ground. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE



A video shows the 15-year-old boy in white trousers crossing the junction while the green man is still flashing.

