Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Updated
Published
18 min ago

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

China's borders had been all but shut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thailand brings back Covid-19 entry rules for all international travellers

Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July. The rules apply until Jan 31.

A cold welcome for Chinese tourists

Travel curbs imposed on them raise questions about the science behind the moves.

S’pore MMA fighter Victoria Lee, younger sister of One Championship star Angela Lee, dies at 18

Her death on Dec 26 in Hawaii was announced by sister Angela, One’s atomweight MMA world champion, on Saturday.

MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies: A closer look at the Lee siblings

Three of the Lee siblings have fought for One C'ship, with their youngest, 17-year-old Adrian, set to follow suit.

How a big group of S’pore investors lost $130m in oil trades

Their experience - and loss in court - can be a valuable lesson for others.

Construction starts on S’pore’s second vertical kampung in Yew Tee

It will have seniors living in a community packed with all necessary amenities, including Choa Chu Kang’s first hawker centre.

This year, I will... climb a mountain, bond with family: 4 S’poreans share their 2023 goals

Having overcome tremendous challenges in 2022, all four are now looking forward to changing their lives for the better.

CNY shopping: From snacks to fish, 10 value buys for the festive season

Check out these affordable CNY staples, from snacks to fish to dried goods.

Twitter cuts more staff in S’pore and Dublin offices

At least a dozen more cuts affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices.

