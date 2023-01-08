Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid
Thailand brings back Covid-19 entry rules for all international travellers
Adults must show proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July. The rules apply until Jan 31.
A cold welcome for Chinese tourists
S’pore MMA fighter Victoria Lee, younger sister of One Championship star Angela Lee, dies at 18
Her death on Dec 26 in Hawaii was announced by sister Angela, One’s atomweight MMA world champion, on Saturday.
MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies: A closer look at the Lee siblings
Three of the Lee siblings have fought for One C'ship, with their youngest, 17-year-old Adrian, set to follow suit.
How a big group of S’pore investors lost $130m in oil trades
Construction starts on S’pore’s second vertical kampung in Yew Tee
It will have seniors living in a community packed with all necessary amenities, including Choa Chu Kang’s first hawker centre.
This year, I will... climb a mountain, bond with family: 4 S’poreans share their 2023 goals
Having overcome tremendous challenges in 2022, all four are now looking forward to changing their lives for the better.
CNY shopping: From snacks to fish, 10 value buys for the festive season
Twitter cuts more staff in S’pore and Dublin offices
At least a dozen more cuts affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices.
