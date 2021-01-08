Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 8.
PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as S'pore starts nationwide vaccination drive
"It's painless, it's effective and it's important," Mr Lee said.
Covid-19 vaccine could mean shorter SHN for those who take it: Lawrence Wong
Being vaccinated may also make it possible to travel abroad more freely, he said.
Amid calls for his removal, Trump appears to concede election for the first time
"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he said.
US Capitol riot: How social media helped enable attack by die-hard Trump fans
Discussions of violence took place across pro-Trump groups online.
Singapore's unemployment rate fell in November for the first time in 2020: MOM
It is still too early to say whether the job market is out of the woods, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.
Jail for housewife with Covid-19 who failed to disclose meetings with male friend
Oh Bee Hiok did not infect her friend but he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March last year.
23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 21 imported and 2 in community
This takes Singapore's total to 58,836.
Affected guests at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport to receive full refund if they cancel booking
Those who booked their stay using the SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be given the option to postpone it.
More than 48,000 people evacuated in Malaysia to escape floods
At least five deaths have been reported as monsoon rain continued to lash parts of the country.
No charges against the dozens arrested in Hong Kong with most granted bail
Only three were denied bail, including former Demosisto leader Joshua Wong.