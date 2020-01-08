Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 8.
Alleged match-fixing kingpin Dan Tan released after six years of detention without trial, placed under supervision
The police supervision order includes conditions such as electronic tagging, weekly reporting to the police and curfews.
SIA, Scoot divert flights from Iranian airspace after attack on US-led forces in Iraq
The move comes after Iran said it launched a missile attack on United States-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for a US drone strike, which killed General Qassem Soleimani.
Plane bound for Ukraine with 176 on board crashes in Iran - 63 Canadians among dead
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Teheran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all aboard, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.
Father of Britain's worst rapist says punishment fits son's crimes
Reynhard Sinaga was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of 159 offences committed over a period of more than 2½ years.
Iran missile strikes put ball in Trump's court - but give him breathing space
With Iran saying it does not want escalation, and US President Donald Trump tweeting "All is well!" and that he would make a statement, there is some hope for breathing space.
COE prices rise on eve of Singapore Motorshow
COE premiums had been on the downtrend since November, but motor industry players expect the annual Singapore Motorshow, which kicks off on Thursday, to whip up buying interest.
Burnt tigers, rescued kangaroos: Online misinformation about Australia's bush fires debunked
Social media is packed with powerful images of Australia's bush fires - but many are fake. Here is a selection of recent fact checks on the deadly blazes.
The Life List: From super-apps to new destinations, 8 travel trends for richer journeys
For the travel lover, this is a new decade abounding with new locales, concepts and tools.
Sim Lim Square fails in 2nd collective sale bid; 11 shops put up for sale
The first en bloc attempt in July last year also ended without any formal bids.
Singapore celeb couple Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim expecting second child
The couple revealed the news on Wednesday - the same day they released their new Mandarin single, MoMo I Love You.