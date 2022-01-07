Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 7.

296 patients qualified for Covid-19 vaccine injury payouts as at Dec 31: MOH

A total of about $1.2 million has been paid out or is in the process of being paid out.

Polytechnics to allow students to spread out studies beyond 3 years

A flexible curriculum will give students more time to study and pursue their interests.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng diagnosed with nose cancer, receiving treatment

He is in the middle of radiation therapy, which will be completed in end-January.

How does the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine work? Can it be used as a booster?

Compared with some other non-mRNA vaccines here, Novavax's vaccine is more effective against the Delta and Omicron variants.

US to revise Singapore travel advisory after Covid-19 data issue

The CDC was not aware of the Republic's Covid-19 surveillance test numbers.

Dozens of Hong Kong officials, lawmakers ordered to quarantine

Local reports said it was a birthday celebration for Mr Witman Hung, the Hong Kong Deputy to the 13th National People's Congress.

Football: Women's game remains on the sidelines in Singapore

Hurdles they face include lack of awareness, money and resources, and competitive opportunities at all levels.

McDonald's runs out of hash browns in some Taiwan stores

McDonald's Taiwan said it would have to suspend sales of the product due to "unstable global shipping supply".

New peat swamp tree species discovered by researchers in Singapore and Indonesia

It is the first new discovery of a tree in a peat swamp habitat in almost 60 years.

Insta-worthy business parks in Singapore

JTC Corporation is reimagining its industrial and business hubs in Seletar and Queenstown as vibrant enclaves.

