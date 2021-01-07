Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 7.
US Congress clears way for Biden to become President; Trump promises orderly transition
"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election... there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said.
How chaos unfolded as pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol
A ceremonial session of Congress to formally declare Biden's victory devolved into a scene of violence and mayhem.
Can Trump be removed from office before his term ends on Jan 20?
A source said there have been some preliminary discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment.
Japan declares Covid-19 state of emergency for Tokyo area
The government is proposing a state of emergency for the four prefectures from Jan 8 to Feb 7.
Felicia Teo murder case: Accused to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation
Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee will undergo the evaluation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.
82 HDB resale flats sold for at least $1m each in 2020 as overall prices, sales rise: SRX
Total resale volume last year was 23,427 units, which is 4.3 per cent higher than in 2019.
33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 31 imported and 2 in community
Seven Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the imported cases.
China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in 5 months as Hebei infections rise
Hebei province accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases.
Migrant workers who saved boy on ledge in Hougang commended by SCDF
Landscape maintenance workers Das Dipto and Biswas Jibom received the SCDF award.
Umno leader's call for snap polls in Malaysia stirs new infighting
At least two ministers have pushed back against calls from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.