Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 7.

Spike in people scammed by impersonators on social media, with most in their 20s to 40s



The scammers often use compromised or spoofed social media accounts to pretend to be a victim's family member or friend to trick victims. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



The scammers in these cases often use compromised or spoofed social media accounts to pretend to be a victim's family member or friend to trick victims.

Police searching for parents of baby found alive in rubbish chute; looking at in-car cameras



The baby was found at the bottom of Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday morning (Jan 7). A policeman was later seen carrying a baby wrapped in cloth. PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI, ST READER



The baby boy, who was found in a blood-stained tied plastic bag, appeared to be a newborn.

21 applications submitted for up to 5 Singapore digital bank licences: MAS



The Monetary Authority of Singapore is issuing up to five digital banking licences by the middle of this year - two full-bank licences that permit retail banking, and three for wholesale banking. PHOTO: ST FILE



Successful applicants will be announced in June this year.

Pump prices mostly up 3 cents in Singapore after killing of Iran top general



SPC was the only major player to resist the latest hike, with its prices remaining unchanged as of Tuesday (Jan 7) afternoon. PHOTO: ST FILE



Observers said that while the killing of Major-General Soleimani had made the market more volatile, crude prices had already been climbing before his death.

Ikea will pay $62 million to parents of California toddler crushed to death by a dresser



A photo provided by lawyer Alan M. Feldman shows two-year-old Jozef Dudek, who was crushed to death in May 2017 by a popular Ikea dresser model that had been recalled after at least five other child fatalities. PHOTO: NYTIMES



On May 24, 2017, when Mr Dudek went to check on Jozef in a bedroom, he found his son pinned beneath the drawers of the 32kg dresser that had toppled onto him, according to the lawsuit.

Britain's worst rapist case: Indonesian Embassy ensured convicted student accorded full rights, legal help



Reynhard Sinaga had been tried in four separate trials before the judges ruled him guilty and sentenced him to life in jail with a chance of parole after 30 years. PHOTO: AFP



In a statement distributed late on Monday, the embassy in London said it had been assisting in the case since 2017.

Animal welfare advocate fined after wrongly accusing woman of knocking into dog while driving



Mark Lin Youcheng, co-founder of Society for Animal Matters, was fined $1,400 for harassment. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Feeling "aggrieved and emotional" after a shelter dog was struck by a car, a man posted a comment wrongly accusing one "Soon Kim Choo" of being the driver.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Jan 7 that she was sure she could work with new Liaison Office director Luo Huining in accordance with the "one country, two systems" framework and the Basic Law to ensure the continued stability of the city. PHOTO: AFP



She would meet later this week with Mr Luo Huining, who the Chinese government appointed last Saturday to replace former Hong Kong Liaison Office director Wang Zhimin.

Bangkok cafe closes after uproar over owner's plan to sell items used by Blackpink singer Lisa



Blackpink singer Lisa had done a photo shoot at the cafe and the owner was keen to sell stuff such as cups, napkins and even a toilet seat. PHOTOS: LALALALISA_M/INSTAGRAM, AFP



The owner sparked a storm when he tried to put up items such as cups, napkins and even a toilet seat used by Lisa for an auction.

Leaked photo from Marvel TV series suggests Singapore link: 10 shows and games featuring the Republic



Comic book fans pointed out that the emblem belongs to the flag of the fictional state of Madripoor, which has been widely established to be based off Singapore. PHOTO: LUKEMAN/TWITTER



From Crazy Rich Asians to Westworld Season 3, here are 10 other times Singapore has been referenced in pop culture.

