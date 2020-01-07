Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 7.
Spike in people scammed by impersonators on social media, with most in their 20s to 40s
The scammers in these cases often use compromised or spoofed social media accounts to pretend to be a victim's family member or friend to trick victims.
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in rubbish chute; looking at in-car cameras
The baby boy, who was found in a blood-stained tied plastic bag, appeared to be a newborn.
21 applications submitted for up to 5 Singapore digital bank licences: MAS
Successful applicants will be announced in June this year.
Pump prices mostly up 3 cents in Singapore after killing of Iran top general
Observers said that while the killing of Major-General Soleimani had made the market more volatile, crude prices had already been climbing before his death.
Ikea will pay $62 million to parents of California toddler crushed to death by a dresser
On May 24, 2017, when Mr Dudek went to check on Jozef in a bedroom, he found his son pinned beneath the drawers of the 32kg dresser that had toppled onto him, according to the lawsuit.
Britain's worst rapist case: Indonesian Embassy ensured convicted student accorded full rights, legal help
In a statement distributed late on Monday, the embassy in London said it had been assisting in the case since 2017.
Animal welfare advocate fined after wrongly accusing woman of knocking into dog while driving
Feeling "aggrieved and emotional" after a shelter dog was struck by a car, a man posted a comment wrongly accusing one "Soon Kim Choo" of being the driver.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy
She would meet later this week with Mr Luo Huining, who the Chinese government appointed last Saturday to replace former Hong Kong Liaison Office director Wang Zhimin.
Bangkok cafe closes after uproar over owner's plan to sell items used by Blackpink singer Lisa
The owner sparked a storm when he tried to put up items such as cups, napkins and even a toilet seat used by Lisa for an auction.
Leaked photo from Marvel TV series suggests Singapore link: 10 shows and games featuring the Republic
From Crazy Rich Asians to Westworld Season 3, here are 10 other times Singapore has been referenced in pop culture.