Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Updated
Published
16 min ago

Elderly urged to get 2nd Covid-19 booster jab to protect against severe illness

Today, only 61 per cent of seniors aged 80 and older are up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccination.

China expects CNY travel surge, this could be most complicated holiday in years

The travel rush could coincide with a peak in Covid-19 infections, warns China's Vice-Transport Minister Xu Chengguang.

'More the merrier': Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

From Sunday, travellers arriving back in China will no longer need to quarantine.

Victim in Marsiling burning incident dies; suspect now faces murder charge

The victim was set on fire with a lighter in front of Heng Hock Minimart, which he owned.

Creative Technology was the pride of S'pore. Is there an equivalent today?

The next business powerhouse from Singapore Inc will need a strong business ecosystem, technological inventiveness and strategic marketing, says the writer.

Aerial activity restricted from Jan 12-15 for filming of S’pore Sail Grand Prix

The restricted area extends from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level.

Storage space demand spikes amid home renovation delays

People have also used storage spaces to declutter and keep underused winterwear.

Rifle Range workplace death: Machine toppled because forks improperly inserted when lifted

The Workplace Safety and Health Council said all companies using forklifts should urgently assess their safety measures in the use of such vehicles.

Food Picks: Hearty Thai fare, affordable resaurant dining

With generous ingredients, plentiful portions and reasonable prices, these food picks offer great bang for your buck.

Inside Singapore's oldest Teochew temple

The 200-year-old Yueh Hai Ching Temple in Phillip Street typically gets about 2,000 visitors a month.

