Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 6.

 

Record 261 million-dollar HDB flats in 2021

Resale prices rose for the 18th consecutive month, as cooling measures kicked in in the second half of December.

Large Omicron wave on the horizon for S'pore, but no surge in hospitalisations on the cards

There were more Covid-19 infections in the last three months of 2021 than the total infected in the previous 20 months.

New reusable masks from Temasek Foundation can be collected from Jan 10

The public can refer to stayprepared.sg/locate for machine locations and stock availability.

NTUC Income co-op to convert to a company amid stiffer competition in insurance industry

The move will give it more flexibility to raise funds for expansion, and enable it to offer more competitive products.

S'pore's resident unemployment rate drops to 3.2% in November

There were 76,600 unemployed residents in November, of whom 70,200 were citizens.

Djokovic in limbo, waits in hotel as lawyers fight Australia deportation

Australia's border officials on Thursday cancelled the visa of the world No.1 Serbian.

Pregnant woman loses baby after Xi'an hospital denies her entry due to expired Covid-19 test

The woman was turned away because her Covid-19 test had expired by four hours.

How to stop Trump and prevent another Jan 6 insurrection

The struggle between those seeking unexpected truths - which made America great - and those worshipping alternative facts - which will destroy it - is the story on the Capitol riot's anniversary and for the coming year.

Heading back to the office? Check out 2022's predicted hair and skin trends

A new hairstyle, facial or treatment might be the trick to showing up refreshed for the new year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home tops 2021 Singapore box office

A packed release of Hollywood titles in the second half of 2021 edged out smaller and Asian titles.

