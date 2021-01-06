Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 6.

440,000 eligible for matched top-ups to CPF retirement accounts

They make up about 53% of CPF members between 55 and 70 years old.

Bunker tanker NewOcean 6 ceases operations after Covid-19 cluster discovered on board

NewOcean 6, a bunker tanker at the centre of Singapore's latest Covid-19 cluster, has been quarantined and will cease all operations until further notice.

2 Covid-19 cases among 2,500 people who have travelled to S'pore via reciprocal green lanes

About 835 of the travellers came from three Asean states - Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

High-speed rail project cancellation just tip of the iceberg in Malaysia's recent rail controversies

At least two other tracks are facing government intervention over the selection of contractors.

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 in community and 29 imported

Three Singaporeans or permanent residents are among the 29 imported cases.

Workers’ Party appoints new office bearers after Jan 5 CEC meeting

The party's younger members have taken on new responsibilities.

Jail for driver who left three-year-old girl in locked van without ventilation for over an hour

Zulkahnai Haron had left the girl strapped to her seat while he went to buy food and groceries before heading home.

8 F&B outlets ordered shut, 26 others and 51 people fined for breaching Covid-19 rules over festive period

They had breached safe management measures during the year-end festive period.

Democrat Warnock wins as Senate hinges on second Georgia runoff

This leaves control of the chamber in question until the result of the state's other run-off election is decided.

Second ex-Shell employee admits to offences linked to stolen gas oil worth over $200m

Muhammad Ashraf Hamzah received at least $700,000 in ill-gotten gains.

