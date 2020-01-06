Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Parliament: Singapore cautiously optimistic about growth, but uncertainties remain in global economy, says Chan Chun Sing



Singapore's biggest uncertainty is the relationship between the US and China, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. PHOTO: ST FILE



The biggest uncertainty is the relationship between the US and China, the Trade and Industry Minister told Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Jho Low tells ST why he is not returning to face justice



Jho Low said he was offered asylum by a country in August last year, but would not disclose which one. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, who is at the heart of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ST.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Use of fake news law against opposition politicians is 'the consequence of their actions', says S. Iswaran



The Government and Members of Parliament have a duty to ensure that Singaporeans are not misled or misinformed by such falsehoods, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is a "convergence, some might say an unfortunate convergence or coincidence," he told Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Sars ruled out as cause of mystery pneumonia in China; WHO says no evidence of human-to-human transmission



The viral disease outbreak occurred in Wuhan, with 59 people so far diagnosed with pneumonia, the cause of which is unknown. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The mystery Wuhan virus has struck 59 people so far in the city in the central Hubei province.

READ MORE HERE

Cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody



Lee Sze Chiat, a senior investigation officer at Jurong Division at the time of the offences, was jailed for a year and given one stroke of the cane in November last year. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who was a senior staff sergeant with 17 years' experience, was jailed for a year and given one stroke of the cane in November last year.

READ MORE HERE

24 offenders caught in 4 days after LTA strictly enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths



LTA officers conducted their plain clothes operations at various areas in Bukit Panjang and Jurong to enforce the new active mobility rules. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY - WE KEEP YOUR WORLD MOVING / FACEBOOK



Several devices were impounded during the latest enforcement blitz as they exceeded the stipulated weight limit of 20kg.

READ MORE HERE

Lucky Plaza accident: Over $360k collected for Filipino victims as online fund-raiser closes



Members of the public, many of them domestic workers, at a makeshift memorial at the site of the accident which happened on Dec 29. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



This amount is more than double The Centre for Domestic Employees's funding target.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong parents eye Singapore schools as wild protests endure



Singapore's political stability, high education standards, green spaces, low crime and efficient infrastructure make it appealing for those considering a change of scenery. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



One international school in Singapore said applications have increased by about one quarter.

READ MORE HERE

GCE O-level results out on Jan 13



Students collecting their GCE O-level results at a school hall, on Jan 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Students may collect their results from their schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Globes 2020: Wins by Awkwafina and 1917 prove the awards can still surprise



Awakwafina won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy while Sam Mendes picked up the Best Director prize for his work on 1917 at the Golden Globes. PHOTOS: AFP



Asia came into the spotlight at the 77th Golden Globes with wins scored by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Awkwafina.

READ MORE HERE