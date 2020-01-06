Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 6

Parliament: Singapore cautiously optimistic about growth, but uncertainties remain in global economy, says Chan Chun Sing
The biggest uncertainty is the relationship between the US and China, the Trade and Industry Minister told Parliament.
Jho Low tells ST why he is not returning to face justice
Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, who is at the heart of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ST.
Parliament: Use of fake news law against opposition politicians is 'the consequence of their actions', says S. Iswaran
It is a "convergence, some might say an unfortunate convergence or coincidence," he told Parliament.
Sars ruled out as cause of mystery pneumonia in China; WHO says no evidence of human-to-human transmission
The mystery Wuhan virus has struck 59 people so far in the city in the central Hubei province.
Cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody
Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who was a senior staff sergeant with 17 years' experience, was jailed for a year and given one stroke of the cane in November last year.
24 offenders caught in 4 days after LTA strictly enforces e-scooter ban on footpaths
Several devices were impounded during the latest enforcement blitz as they exceeded the stipulated weight limit of 20kg.
Lucky Plaza accident: Over $360k collected for Filipino victims as online fund-raiser closes
This amount is more than double The Centre for Domestic Employees's funding target.
Hong Kong parents eye Singapore schools as wild protests endure
One international school in Singapore said applications have increased by about one quarter.
GCE O-level results out on Jan 13
Students may collect their results from their schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post.
Golden Globes 2020: Wins by Awkwafina and 1917 prove the awards can still surprise
Asia came into the spotlight at the 77th Golden Globes with wins scored by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite and Awkwafina.