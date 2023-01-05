Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo dies, aged 67

He founded the home-grown business in 1981 and had led the company since its inception.

‘I think I’ve done my job’: Creative Technology’s Sim Wong Hoo a generous, feisty, passionate man

People who knew Mr Sim say he exuded the qualities and compassion of a silent leader.

COE premiums fall across the board, with smaller cars notching a 9% drop

The COE premium for smaller cars and EVs ended at $80,000.

China to reopen border with Hong Kong on Jan 8

The border between Hong Kong and mainland China has been effectively shut since early 2020.

Focus on 5 key areas to keep education system relevant in uncertain world: Chan Chun Sing

The urgency for Singapore’s education system to evolve quickly is clear and more must be done, said the Education Minister.

Long queues for new notes ahead of Chinese New Year

The majority of people queueing at two pop-up ATMs at Ci Yuan Community Club in Hougang today opted for new notes instead of used notes that are fit-for-gifting.

Price growth of HDB resale flats slows in December, analysts expect prices to stabilise in 2023

Cooling measures, higher interest rates and buyers resisting higher prices were a “triple whammy” for sellers.

Singapore retail sales up 6.2% in November, easing after 7 months of double-digit growth

Sales eased from the double digit year-on-year growth seen in the last seven consecutive months.

Resolved to earn more money in 2023? Richer doesn’t mean happier

Our aspiration for affluence and material comfort can often be mistaken for a foolproof formula for happiness in modern and busy Singapore, say the writers.

Beauty of bird’s nest: Brisk sales for the delicacy, but is it worth paying for?

The tonic is highly prized in TCM, but consuming too much of it can cause indigestion, fatigue and weight gain.

