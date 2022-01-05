Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 5.
Covid-19 rules will remain during CNY period in view of Omicron wave
"Chinese New Year may be a time when Omicron cases are rising," said Minister Lawrence Wong.
Booster shot must be taken within 270 days after 2nd dose to remain fully vaccinated
GPs to play bigger role in deciding which Omicron patients need closer supervision
Low-risk patients with mild symptoms can self-isolate at home for 72 hours, and can resume normal activities once they test negative.
US unaware of S'pore's Covid-19 data when it advised against travel here: Ong Ye Kung
Omicron versus Delta: What we know so far
MOH files police report against anti-vaccine group for inciting parents to disrupt vaccination centre operations
The group's founder had told parents to visit the vaccination centres to "overwhelm on-site medical staff with questions", says MOH.
S'pore retail sales up 1.9% in November, slowing after October's iPhone 13 boost
Takings at the till rose 1.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.5 per cent growth in October.
Badminton: Singapore chief coach Mulyo Handoyo to step down in February
World champion Loh Kean Yew said he was "saddened" by his mentor's decision but wished him all the best.