Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 5.

 

Covid-19 rules will remain during CNY period in view of Omicron wave

"Chinese New Year may be a time when Omicron cases are rising," said Minister Lawrence Wong.

Booster shot must be taken within 270 days after 2nd dose to remain fully vaccinated

Singapore may see as many as 15,000 Omicron cases a day in the worst case scenario.

GPs to play bigger role in deciding which Omicron patients need closer supervision

Low-risk patients with mild symptoms can self-isolate at home for 72 hours, and can resume normal activities once they test negative.

US unaware of S'pore's Covid-19 data when it advised against travel here: Ong Ye Kung

The Ministry of Health is providing the US authorities with the necessary data.

Omicron versus Delta: What we know so far

The Omicron variant is now becoming a better known enemy, with more data available.

MOH files police report against anti-vaccine group for inciting parents to disrupt vaccination centre operations

The group's founder had told parents to visit the vaccination centres to "overwhelm on-site medical staff with questions", says MOH. 

S'pore retail sales up 1.9% in November, slowing after October's iPhone 13 boost

Takings at the till rose 1.9 per cent year on year, moderating from the 7.5 per cent growth in October. 

Badminton: Singapore chief coach Mulyo Handoyo to step down in February

World champion Loh Kean Yew said he was "saddened" by his mentor's decision but wished him all the best.

Mammoth clean-up after Malaysia floods

As at Wednesday, at least 50 people had died while two were still missing.

8 months' jail for man who choked woman till she was unconscious to smell her feet, satisfy his fetish

The incident happened at a staircase landing at a Changi Airport carpark.

