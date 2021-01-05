Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 5.
More than 300,000 S'poreans have used SingapoRediscovers vouchers; $35.9m in bookings made
STB said it would continue to work with the tourism sector to roll out more deals.
World Economic Forum participants in S'pore to undergo rigorous Covid-19 testing
This includes pre-departure and on-arrival tests, as well as adhering to strict safe management measures.
Malaysian minister expects HSR compensation to Singapore to be less than $270m
Malaysia will honour its obligations on the compensation, said Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.
Worker who rescued boy on Hougang ledge says it's the 'best job' he has done in his life
The 27-year-old was to prune trees but ended up rescuing a child stuck on a window ledge barely wide enough for his feet.
S'porean student punched in London: Attack by 15-year-old was racially motivated, says court
The boy pleaded guilty last August to wounding or causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
28 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 26 imported and 2 in community
One of the community cases is a close contact of a ship crew member who arrived from Indonesia.
Lawyer of 'sovereign' woman accused of failing to wear mask asks for case to be adjourned
The Singaporean woman made headlines last May after a video clip circulated online in which she claimed to be a "sovereign".
New bank-related phishing scam involves impersonation of S'pore government officials
Victims receive phone calls or messages allegedly from government agencies.
Trump, Biden campaign in Georgia ahead of state vote that will determine control of Senate
The vote will determine who controls the Senate chamber and Biden's ability to carry out his agenda.
Concord International Hospital may lose licence if patient safety lapses not addressed
Life-saving equipment and medication were either not maintained or not available in critical areas.