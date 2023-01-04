Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China urges 'final victory' over Covid-19 as global concern mounts over spread
China has also criticised decisions by some countries to impose a requirement for a Covid-19 test on its citizens.
Construction company fined $170k over worker who fell from height, suffered brain injury
The worker walked on top of steel bars that were placed on a formwork structure, but he was not anchored to a lifeline.
Govt to consider regulating emissions in building products to improve indoor air quality
The guidelines and recommendations come from Alliance for Action on Sustainable Spaces to ensure that air breathed indoors is cleaner and greener.
S’pore’s IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang warned, fined for interfering in World Sailing election
The Singaporean, 73, is a veteran sports administrator and has served the IOC as a member since 1998.
Woman convicted of maid abuse after attempting to cover victim’s bruises with make-up
Taiwan shipping giant Evergreen gives up to 52 months’ pay as bonuses
The 2022 payout is even higher than the 40 months’ bonus that the company paid in 2021.
S'pore-based crypto firm hit by Boxing Day hack, more than $10 million lost
Driver of S’pore car in hospital after crash; lorry driver nabbed for going against traffic on Second Link bridge
Higher forest fire risk as Indonesia heads into potentially dry 2023
When does hard work become workaholism? It’s not simply about the hours you put in
There is no consensus among researchers about whether workaholism is a true addiction, nor has it been officially designated as a mental disorder, says the writer.