Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Updated
Published
6 min ago

China urges 'final victory' over Covid-19 as global concern mounts over spread

China has also criticised decisions by some countries to impose a requirement for a Covid-19 test on its citizens.

Construction company fined $170k over worker who fell from height, suffered brain injury

The worker walked on top of steel bars that were placed on a formwork structure, but he was not anchored to a lifeline.

Govt to consider regulating emissions in building products to improve indoor air quality

The guidelines and recommendations come from Alliance for Action on Sustainable Spaces to ensure that air breathed indoors is cleaner and greener.

S’pore’s IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang warned, fined for interfering in World Sailing election

The Singaporean, 73, is a veteran sports administrator and has served the IOC as a member since 1998.

Woman convicted of maid abuse after attempting to cover victim’s bruises with make-up

She was convicted of three counts of assault following a trial.

Taiwan shipping giant Evergreen gives up to 52 months’ pay as bonuses

The 2022 payout is even higher than the 40 months’ bonus that the company paid in 2021.

S'pore-based crypto firm hit by Boxing Day hack, more than $10 million lost

Thousands of users reported having their funds stolen from their BitKeep wallets.

Driver of S’pore car in hospital after crash; lorry driver nabbed for going against traffic on Second Link bridge

The lorry was travelling against the flow of traffic.

Higher forest fire risk as Indonesia heads into potentially dry 2023

The archipelago is expected to see less rainfall in 2023 compared to 2022.

When does hard work become workaholism? It’s not simply about the hours you put in

There is no consensus among researchers about whether workaholism is a true addiction, nor has it been officially designated as a mental disorder, says the writer.

