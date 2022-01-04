Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 4.
Privileges committee is thoroughly investigating complaint against Raeesah Khan: Tan Chuan-Jin
The committee will present its findings and recommendations in due course, said the Speaker of Parliament.
S'pore students excel in IB exams, with 133 out of 238 perfect scorers globally
Their average score was 40.6 out of 45, higher than the global average of 32.37, as well as the Asia-Pacific average of 37.02.
Rare cinereous vulture fails to fly after release attempt
The scavenger was most likely exhausted from flying long distances and needed to replenish its energy reserves.
US sets global daily record of over 1 million Covid-19 cases
Monday’s number is almost double the previous record of about 590,000 set four days ago in the US.
Long waits for airlines' customer service for those looking to change, cancel travel plans
Both SIA and Scoot have received an influx of queries from those who want to cancel or postpone trips.
Badminton: Academies, retailers see surge in interest thanks to 'Loh Kean Yew' effect
Some shops are waiting for new stock of his Li-Ning Turbocharging 75C and 75EX rackets.
Returned North Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life
The man's plight shed new light on the lives of re-defectors and raised questions about whether they had received adequate support.
Your BlackBerry dies on Jan 4: End of an era for iconic handset
The move, first announced in 2020, effectively kills off a line-up that remains popular to this day in parts of the world.
Maid caring for woman with dementia jailed for stealing $28,200 from employer
She sneaked off with the 82-year-old's debit card on 23 occasions and withdrew money.
Virtual walking: Enjoying great destinations step by step at home
With a little imagination and the Conqueror Virtual Challenges, you can explore the world despite pandemic travel curbs.