Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 4.

Can I choose which Covid-19 vaccine to take? 7 questions about Singapore's vaccination strategy answered

Here's what to expect about getting vaccinated.

More Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Singapore soon, including those by Moderna, Sinovac: Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan said there will be enough Covid-19 vaccines for Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Parliament: S'pore could not accept Malaysia's proposal to remove assets company from HSR project, says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore has spent about $270 million on the HSR project so far.

Singapore produced 55 of the world's 99 perfect scorers in IB exams

The average scores of Singapore students were also higher than those of their global and regional counterparts.

Parliament: Patients diagnosed with wrong type of breast cancer by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to get refunds

The refunds will likely total millions of dollars, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon.

Japan plans new Covid-19 emergency in Greater Tokyo area to send ‘stronger message’ to people

If declared, it would be the second time parts of Japan have entered a state of emergency over the Covid-19 pandemic.

HDB resale prices up 2.9% in Q4; biggest quarterly rise in 9 years: Flash data

For the whole of 2020, resale prices rose 4.8 per cent, higher than the 0.1 per cent growth in 2019.

Singapore economy shrinks 5.8% in 2020 after contraction eases to 3.8% in Q4: Flash data

MTI said last month the economy may expand by 4 to 6 per cent this year.

KTV outlets may now opt to be exempted from Covid-19 test

But these outlets must observe a different set of rules such as a maximum group size of two.

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

The cases include a Singaporean and 15 foreign domestic workers.

