Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

IMF sees Singapore growth slowing to 1.5% in 2023 as global headwinds offset China boost
The forecast was lowered from a projection of 2.3% made in October, in line with slower growth at most of Singapore’s major trading partners.
Job take-up rate in Singapore surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, 2023 outlook cautious
Jobless rates held steady and layoffs stayed low despite an increase in job cuts at the end of the year.
Malaysia’s ex-PMs Mahathir, Muhyiddin sued for cancelling high-speed rail project with S’pore
The plaintiff seeks to compel defendants to pay RM1 million in damages and compensation to every Malaysian citizen.
Passenger numbers at Changi Airport in 2022 rebound to 50% of pre-pandemic levels
Air New Zealand passengers stranded in Singapore can board SQ flight to Auckland
An Air New Zealand spokesman said they are still rebooking the flights for around 1,200 passengers.
HSA nabs man who sold e-vaporisers to students
Some $11,000 worth of prohibited items were seized from his workplace at a mall and his residence.
Singapore ranked least corrupt Asian country but overall score slides to lowest since 2012
Screen time linked to impaired brain function may affect learning beyond childhood: Study
The study of 506 children showed that infants who were exposed to more screen time had more low-frequency brain waves.
Woman killed lookalike to fake own death, say German prosecutors
Here are five things to know about headaches and how to treat them
Medication-overuse headaches can develop when one takes painkillers frequently for at least three months.