Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

IMF sees Singapore growth slowing to 1.5% in 2023 as global headwinds offset China boost

The forecast was lowered from a projection of 2.3% made in October, in line with slower growth at most of Singapore’s major trading partners.

READ MORE HERE

Job take-up rate in Singapore surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, 2023 outlook cautious

Jobless rates held steady and layoffs stayed low despite an increase in job cuts at the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s ex-PMs Mahathir, Muhyiddin sued for cancelling high-speed rail project with S’pore

The plaintiff seeks to compel defendants to pay RM1 million in damages and compensation to every Malaysian citizen.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Passenger numbers at Changi Airport in 2022 rebound to 50% of pre-pandemic levels

About 32.2 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Air New Zealand passengers stranded in Singapore can board SQ flight to Auckland

An Air New Zealand spokesman said they are still rebooking the flights for around 1,200 passengers.

READ MORE HERE

HSA nabs man who sold e-vaporisers to students

Some $11,000 worth of prohibited items were seized from his workplace at a mall and his residence.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore ranked least corrupt Asian country but overall score slides to lowest since 2012

It ranked fifth in the world, behind Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway.

READ MORE HERE

Screen time linked to impaired brain function may affect learning beyond childhood: Study

The study of 506 children showed that infants who were exposed to more screen time had more low-frequency brain waves.

READ MORE HERE

Woman killed lookalike to fake own death, say German prosecutors

The case has been dubbed the "doppelganger murder" by German media.

READ MORE HERE

Here are five things to know about headaches and how to treat them

Medication-overuse headaches can develop when one takes painkillers frequently for at least three months.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top