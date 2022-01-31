Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 31. 

PM Lee cautiously optimistic about S'pore economy despite uncertainty over Omicron, China

With the Singapore economy projected to grow 3 to 5 per cent in 2022, overall, "we should be alright", he said.

READ MORE HERE

Iris Koh denied bail for alleged vaccine fraud as probe reveals at least 20 patients involved

Meanwhile, general practitioner Jipson Quah and his assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon were granted bail.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore universities take Covid-19 precautions as students head overseas

These students have travel insurance coverage that includes expenses for Covid-19 medical treatment.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's only right-turn expressway exit on PIE to make way for new underpass

The exit, which leads to Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, will be removed to improve safety.

READ MORE HERE

Twins found dead in canal: Father accused of son's murder remanded for psychiatric observation

His case has been adjourned to Feb 18.

READ MORE HERE

Pay me more, and I might stay

A letter to the employer, by a fictitious employee looking for a pay rise.

READ MORE HERE

Expect more thundery showers in Singapore for first half of February

Showers may be expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with the rain extending into the evening on a few days.

READ MORE HERE

Living in prosperous times: The spread of 'huat ah!' and its variants

Given that many Singaporeans feel that money is never enough, the catchphrase ‘huat ah’ has gained wide currency here.

READ MORE HERE

ST CloseUp: Why some women choose to be childfree

Through the stories of Esther, Dawn, Joan and Shirlene, CloseUp finds out why they are childless by choice and how they react to the prevalent view that it is natural for women to want to be mothers.

Dreading intrusive questions at CNY gatherings about having kids? See what some women say about choosing to be child-free.

READ MORE HERE

As Tiger year roars in, a look at the region's wild cats and freshwater fish

ST zooms in on wild cats roaming the region and the bounty hiding in freshwater bodies.

READ MORE HERE

