Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 31.
PM Lee cautiously optimistic about S'pore economy despite uncertainty over Omicron, China
With the Singapore economy projected to grow 3 to 5 per cent in 2022, overall, "we should be alright", he said.
Iris Koh denied bail for alleged vaccine fraud as probe reveals at least 20 patients involved
Meanwhile, general practitioner Jipson Quah and his assistant Thomas Chua Cheng Soon were granted bail.
S'pore universities take Covid-19 precautions as students head overseas
These students have travel insurance coverage that includes expenses for Covid-19 medical treatment.
S'pore's only right-turn expressway exit on PIE to make way for new underpass
The exit, which leads to Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, will be removed to improve safety.
Twins found dead in canal: Father accused of son's murder remanded for psychiatric observation
Pay me more, and I might stay
Expect more thundery showers in Singapore for first half of February
Showers may be expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with the rain extending into the evening on a few days.
Living in prosperous times: The spread of 'huat ah!' and its variants
Given that many Singaporeans feel that money is never enough, the catchphrase ‘huat ah’ has gained wide currency here.
ST CloseUp: Why some women choose to be childfree
Dreading intrusive questions at CNY gatherings about having kids? See what some women say about choosing to be child-free.
As Tiger year roars in, a look at the region's wild cats and freshwater fish
ST zooms in on wild cats roaming the region and the bounty hiding in freshwater bodies.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!