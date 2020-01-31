Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Wuhan virus: Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed to enter or transit in Singapore



Travellers arriving at Changi Airport's Terminal 1 on Jan 30, 2020. All travellers arriving from mainland China who had been there in the past 14 days, as well as anyone with a China passport, will be barred from entry or transit in Singapore. The new measures will kick in at 11.59pm on Saturday (Feb 1). ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The new measures will kick in at 11.59pm on Saturday (Feb 1).

Wuhan virus: Follow doctors' advice, don't let masks lull users into 'false sense of security', says PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks to reporters during his visit to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Jan 31, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Singaporeans should follow doctors' advice on how best to protect themselves from the Wuhan virus, which includes not wearing a mask unless they are unwell, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Wuhan virus: Who needs to wear a mask and what's the proper way to wear it?



Face masks are designed to prevent the passing of a virus from the wearer to other people, not the other way around. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID, NG SOR LUAN



Masks are not something that you can wear and automatically get protection against the Wuhan virus.

Govt debunks fake news on Singaporeans contracting the Wuhan virus and Singapore running out of masks



The latest correction orders came after the Government invoked the law twice earlier in relation to the virus. PHOTO: GOV.SG



No Singaporean contracted the Wuhan coronavirus without going to China and Singapore has not run out of masks, said the Government on Friday.

Wuhan virus: 852 students, 115 staff on leave of absence, says MOE



Students on a leave of absence will be placed on a home-based learning plan and teachers will assign work from textbooks and workbooks to help these students keep up with their classmates. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Across all institutions, one staff member and one student had travelled to Hubei, the province at the centre of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line begin operations



First day of Thomson-East Coast Line operations at Woodlands station on Jan 31, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations on Singapore's newest MRT line opened their doors to passengers at 5.30am.

Software glitches that hit online Toto Quick Pick also affected iToto, some telephone 4D Quick Pick bets



A photo taken on Jan 15, 2020, shows a punters queueing at a Singapore Pools outlet in Toa Payoh. PHOTO: ST FILE



Between Oct 2 and Dec 20 last year, iToto bets that were sold to some online and outlet customers had left the number 49 out of the set of random numbers generated in punters’ bets.

Poly student given 18 months' probation after taking upskirt photos of 6 women



Chiang Wei Sheng has to perform 150 hours of community service and is prohibited from owning a mobile phone with camera functions during his period of probation. PHOTO: ST FILE



Chiang Wei Sheng, 19, must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and his mother was bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Worker dies after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall



A worker died after falling through the walkway ceiling at Tampines Mall on Jan 26, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



The 26-year-old Indian national was cleaning the walkway above the atrium ceiling on the fourth storey when he fell.

New competition for redesign of Paya Lebar Air Base as a town of the future



The Paya Lebar Air Base was historically the site of Singapore's second international airport, Paya Lebar Airport, from 1955 to 1981. PHOTO: ST FILE



The public can submit ideas on how the 800ha site can be redeveloped after the air base relocates from 2030.

