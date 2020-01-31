Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 31

Wuhan virus: Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed to enter or transit in Singapore
The new measures will kick in at 11.59pm on Saturday (Feb 1).
Wuhan virus: Follow doctors' advice, don't let masks lull users into 'false sense of security', says PM Lee
Singaporeans should follow doctors' advice on how best to protect themselves from the Wuhan virus, which includes not wearing a mask unless they are unwell, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Wuhan virus: Who needs to wear a mask and what's the proper way to wear it?
Masks are not something that you can wear and automatically get protection against the Wuhan virus.
Govt debunks fake news on Singaporeans contracting the Wuhan virus and Singapore running out of masks
No Singaporean contracted the Wuhan coronavirus without going to China and Singapore has not run out of masks, said the Government on Friday.
Wuhan virus: 852 students, 115 staff on leave of absence, says MOE
Across all institutions, one staff member and one student had travelled to Hubei, the province at the centre of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line begin operations
Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations on Singapore's newest MRT line opened their doors to passengers at 5.30am.
Software glitches that hit online Toto Quick Pick also affected iToto, some telephone 4D Quick Pick bets
Between Oct 2 and Dec 20 last year, iToto bets that were sold to some online and outlet customers had left the number 49 out of the set of random numbers generated in punters’ bets.
Poly student given 18 months' probation after taking upskirt photos of 6 women
Chiang Wei Sheng, 19, must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and his mother was bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.
Worker dies after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
The 26-year-old Indian national was cleaning the walkway above the atrium ceiling on the fourth storey when he fell.
New competition for redesign of Paya Lebar Air Base as a town of the future
The public can submit ideas on how the 800ha site can be redeveloped after the air base relocates from 2030.