Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Singapore and Malaysia sign agreements to deepen cooperation in digital, green economy
Destinies of Singapore and Malaysia intertwined: PM Lee
When both work constructively together, they produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for their people and businesses, said PM Lee.
Action plan to help older Singaporeans live well as they age and work longer
F&B outlets must display notices on permitted alcohol sale hours from March 1
Patrons found to be drinking in a licensed outlet after its permitted hours may face a fine of up to $1,000.
2022 was one of Singapore’s wettest years since 1980. Here’s why
In 2022, the average annual total rainfall over Singapore was nearly 19 per cent higher than the long-term average.
Pet fish in Japan racks up credit card bill on Nintendo Switch
The fishy incident took place when the pet's owner, YouTuber known as Mutekimaru, was live-streaming a game of Pokemon.
Workers supporting causes outside workplace should not face discrimination under beefed-up guidelines
Under the new guidelines, employers should continue to demonstrate and communicate the importance of an inclusive and harmonious workplace.
Football: Singapore Premier League to lose its highest-paid player Kim Shin-wook
The Korean's departure is the latest in an exodus from Lion City Sailors that began in November.
Man jailed 20 months for molesting then stepdaughter multiple times at home
The victim initially did not tell her mother as she did not want the couple to quarrel.
Investing in wine: Sparkling returns or years in the red?
Associate editor Lee Su Shyan highlights several things to know about investing in wines, such as how to safeguard yourself in the event a wine seller goes bust.
