Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore and Malaysia sign agreements to deepen cooperation in digital, green economy

The green economy agreement is the first that Malaysia has signed with any country.

Destinies of Singapore and Malaysia intertwined: PM Lee

When both work constructively together, they produce win-win outcomes with tangible benefits for their people and businesses, said PM Lee.

Action plan to help older Singaporeans live well as they age and work longer

By 2030, it is estimated that one in four people here will be aged 65 and above.

F&B outlets must display notices on permitted alcohol sale hours from March 1

Patrons found to be drinking in a licensed outlet after its permitted hours may face a fine of up to $1,000.

2022 was one of Singapore’s wettest years since 1980. Here’s why

In 2022, the average annual total rainfall over Singapore was nearly 19 per cent higher than the long-term average.

Pet fish in Japan racks up credit card bill on Nintendo Switch

The fishy incident took place when the pet's owner, YouTuber known as Mutekimaru, was live-streaming a game of Pokemon.

Workers supporting causes outside workplace should not face discrimination under beefed-up guidelines

Under the new guidelines, employers should continue to demonstrate and communicate the importance of an inclusive and harmonious workplace.

Football: Singapore Premier League to lose its highest-paid player Kim Shin-wook

The Korean's departure is the latest in an exodus from Lion City Sailors that began in November.

Man jailed 20 months for molesting then stepdaughter multiple times at home

The victim initially did not tell her mother as she did not want the couple to quarrel.

Investing in wine: Sparkling returns or years in the red?

Associate editor Lee Su Shyan highlights several things to know about investing in wines, such as how to safeguard yourself in the event a wine seller goes bust.

