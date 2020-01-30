Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 30.
Wuhan virus: Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
About 5.2 million masks will be given out. They should all be handed out by Feb 9.
Wuhan virus: 5 things to know about collecting your masks from Feb 1
Residents in both public and private estates can collect their masks from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, and 10am to 9pm from Sunday to Feb 9.
Wuhan virus: Are hand sanitisers or wet wipes better for hand hygiene?
Sanitisers with 60-95 per cent alcohol clean much better than those with less alcohol or no alcohol in them.
Some Singaporeans with symptoms of virus staying behind in Wuhan even as 92 are evacuated
The returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.
Paedophile, 22, gets jail, caning for molesting sister when she was 5 and raping her at age 12
He started sexually abusing his younger sister when he felt the urge to perform the acts depicted in the pornographic animations that he watched online.
More aptitude-based varsity admissions to shift emphasis away from academic grades
In a few years, as many as half of undergraduates admitted to three universities here may be selected on their aptitude and interest in the courses they apply to.
Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM
The annual average unemployment rate for Singaporeans rose to 3.3 per cent, up from 3 per cent in 2018.
First skills partnership to improve rail reliability signed; 100 SMEs expected to benefit
Under this partnership, the Singapore Institute of Technology and SMRT will co-develop the training curricula, with support from SkillsFuture Singapore.
Brazilians, sugar and vulvas: Intimate care a growing multi-million dollar industry here
In Singapore, spending on intimate hygiene products increased from US$7 million in 2015 to US$7.9 million in 2019.
Basketball: Vanessa Bryant says she's 'completely devastated' over deaths of Kobe and daughter
Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan 26).