Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 30

Wuhan virus: Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1



About 5.2 million masks will be given out and will be made available progressively from Feb 1, at the 89 community centres and 654 residents' committee centres.



About 5.2 million masks will be given out. They should all be handed out by Feb 9.

Wuhan virus: 5 things to know about collecting your masks from Feb 1



The Government has said that there are enough surgical masks in the stockpile, if they are used when needed. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Residents in both public and private estates can collect their masks from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, and 10am to 9pm from Sunday to Feb 9.

Wuhan virus: Are hand sanitisers or wet wipes better for hand hygiene?



Masks and hand sanitiser on a tray at a health centre in Ivalo, Finland, on Jan 24, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Sanitisers with 60-95 per cent alcohol clean much better than those with less alcohol or no alcohol in them.

Some Singaporeans with symptoms of virus staying behind in Wuhan even as 92 are evacuated



Passengers queueing to board the flight to Singapore at Wuhan airport. The MFA said the returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS



The returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

Paedophile, 22, gets jail, caning for molesting sister when she was 5 and raping her at age 12

He started sexually abusing his younger sister when he felt the urge to perform the acts depicted in the pornographic animations that he watched online.

More aptitude-based varsity admissions to shift emphasis away from academic grades



A photo taken in 2017 showing students from the Nanyang Technological University having a group discussion. PHOTO: ST FILE



In a few years, as many as half of undergraduates admitted to three universities here may be selected on their aptitude and interest in the courses they apply to.

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM



The jobless rate for citizens and permanent residents combined rose to 3.2 per cent last year from 2.9 per cent in 2018, while the overall rate rose to 2.3 per cent from 2.1 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE



The annual average unemployment rate for Singaporeans rose to 3.3 per cent, up from 3 per cent in 2018.

First skills partnership to improve rail reliability signed; 100 SMEs expected to benefit



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung (fourth from left) during the signing of the partnership between Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), SMRT and SkillsFuture Singapore at SIT's second applied learning conference on Jan 30, 2020. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY



Under this partnership, the Singapore Institute of Technology and SMRT will co-develop the training curricula, with support from SkillsFuture Singapore.

Brazilians, sugar and vulvas: Intimate care a growing multi-million dollar industry here



Local sugaring studio Sugar(ed) turns four this year, and is credited for bringing in the hair removal method of sugaring to Singapore. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



In Singapore, spending on intimate hygiene products increased from US$7 million in 2015 to US$7.9 million in 2019.

Basketball: Vanessa Bryant says she's 'completely devastated' over deaths of Kobe and daughter



A photo taken on March 4, 2018, showing basketball player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa at the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in California. PHOTO: AFP



Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan 26).

