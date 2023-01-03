Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Updated
Published
18 min ago

S'pore’s economic growth slows to 3.8% in 2022; outlook darkens for 2023

Analysts said anaemic global growth has already started to hit merchandise exports from Asia, pulling the region’s manufacturing sector into recession territory.

S’porean households to get $300 in CDC vouchers from today, half for use at supermarkets

The other $150 worth of vouchers can be used at about 20,300 hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores.

Singpass service resumes after going down following $300 CDC voucher launch

The intermittent Singpass problem also affected access to other government online services.

Walk-ins allowed for Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres from Jan 4

From Jan 16, the Pfizer vaccine will also be rolled out for children aged six months to four years.

HDB resale prices rise 2.1% in Q4, slower increase likely due to cooling measures

HDB resale prices rose an estimated 10.3% in 2022, down from a record 12.7% in 2021.

Home loan rates will remain high before dipping in 2024. What should home owners do?

With rising interest rates, many home owners are now considering their circumstances and weighing the options.

IB results: Singapore excels with nearly half of perfect scorers worldwide

55 out of 120 perfect scorers worldwide came from Singapore.

Up to 70% of Shanghai’s population infected with Covid-19: Top doctor

Dr Chen Erzhen, a member of Shanghai’s Covid-19 expert advisory panel, said his hospital was seeing 1,600 admissions daily, with 80% of them Covid-19 patients.

New Year’s Eve stabbing: Man linked to scissors attack on stranger in Jurong charged

He had allegedly punched another man several times before the stabbing incident.

The Life List: 10 tips for better mental health in 2023

Simple habits such as staying active and disconnecting from screens can help improve one’s mental well-being, say experts.

