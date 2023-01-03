Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 3

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S'pore’s economic growth slows to 3.8% in 2022; outlook darkens for 2023
Analysts said anaemic global growth has already started to hit merchandise exports from Asia, pulling the region’s manufacturing sector into recession territory.
S’porean households to get $300 in CDC vouchers from today, half for use at supermarkets
The other $150 worth of vouchers can be used at about 20,300 hawker stalls and heartland merchants’ stores.
Singpass service resumes after going down following $300 CDC voucher launch
The intermittent Singpass problem also affected access to other government online services.
Walk-ins allowed for Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres from Jan 4
From Jan 16, the Pfizer vaccine will also be rolled out for children aged six months to four years.
HDB resale prices rise 2.1% in Q4, slower increase likely due to cooling measures
Home loan rates will remain high before dipping in 2024. What should home owners do?
With rising interest rates, many home owners are now considering their circumstances and weighing the options.
IB results: Singapore excels with nearly half of perfect scorers worldwide
Up to 70% of Shanghai’s population infected with Covid-19: Top doctor
Dr Chen Erzhen, a member of Shanghai’s Covid-19 expert advisory panel, said his hospital was seeing 1,600 admissions daily, with 80% of them Covid-19 patients.
New Year’s Eve stabbing: Man linked to scissors attack on stranger in Jurong charged
The Life List: 10 tips for better mental health in 2023
Simple habits such as staying active and disconnecting from screens can help improve one’s mental well-being, say experts.