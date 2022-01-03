Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 3.
Omicron cases now make up 17% of Covid-19 infections in S'pore: Ong Ye Kung
Recent numbers signal that the Covid-19 wave due to the Delta variant has subsided, at least for now.
HDB resale prices surged 12.5% in 2021, biggest rise since 2010: Flash data
In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, HDB resale flat prices grew 3.2 per cent, a faster pace than the 2.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.
More than 280,000 households receive $30 public transport vouchers in first stage
Singapore economy beats expectations to grow 5.9% in Q4 and 7.2% in 2021
Manufacturing was the best-performing sector in the final quarter of 2021, with output swelling by 14 per cent year on year.
Siblings can take Covid-19 child jabs together in one appointment from Jan 10
Parents or guardians who plan to vaccinate their children or wards under this arrangement should arrive at the vaccination centre by 7pm.
Visual story: How Loh Kean Yew conquered the world
Singapore's badminton ace relives his improbable Badminton World Championships journey.
S'porean fashion designer Dicky Ishak accused of photo shoot scam
He allegedly sold a customer a $1,000 photo shoot package featuring his designs but never delivered.
Hand-drawn map of hometown helps man in China reunite with family after 33 years
He was abducted from his hometown in Yunnan at the age of four and taken to a family 1,600km away.
Interactive: Blankets of love
Volunteers with Blanket Of Love, a charity project, make blankets that go to seniors at a nursing home.
Pro tips for 2022 pandemic journeys gleaned from an epic trip
Eat like a local, do your research and stay with global hotel chains, says writer John Tan, who is currently on a trip that started in September last year.