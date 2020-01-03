Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 3

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong orders AHTC to limit powers of two WP MPs in some financial matters





Former Workers’ Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang and WP chairman Sylvia Lim outside the Supreme Court on Oct 16, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of National Development said this was to guard against a repeat of the financial irregularities at the town council which were caused by the duo.

Man arrested over alleged murder in Sengkang condo



Police spotted at 125 Compassvale Bow, the address for condominium Esparina Residences, on Jan 3, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Preliminary investigations showed that the dead woman and the man were known to each other, said the police.

Top Iranian commander killed in US air strike in Baghdad



Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (left) and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in an air strike that occurred near Baghdad international airport. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the US after the air strike.

Indonesia floods: Rescuers hunt for missing as death toll climbs to 43; government plans cloud seeding to halt rain



Residents move the wreckage of cars swept away by floods in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Jan 3, 2020. PHOTO: AP



Some 400,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters, with many unable to return to their waterlogged homes, according to the authorities.

Singaporeans in Jakarta advised to prepare for possibility of more flooding



A man carrying his belongings across floodwaters at the Jatinegara area after heavy rain in Jakarta on Jan 2, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta also advised Singaporeans to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they have not already done so.

Wuhan pneumonia outbreak spurs fever checks in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan



Travellers at Changi Airport terminal one arrival hall on Jan 3, 2020. Temperature screening will be implemented at Changi Airport for all travellers arriving from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



It has triggered worries about the potential jump of an unknown virus to humans - reminiscent of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome which killed almost 800 people about 17 years ago.

Soleimani assassination tilts US, Iran towards war



A burning vehicle near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Jan 3, 2020. PHOTO: AP



The killing of the Iranian general is a gauntlet thrown at the feet of Iran.

Half a billion animals potentially killed in Australia wildfires



A kangaroo rushes past a burning house in Lake Conjola, Australia, on Dec 31, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Distressing images of injured or dead Australian native animals - including koalas and kangaroos - have been flooding social media streams.

Qantas named safest airline in the world, Singapore Airlines lands in 6th



Qantas aircraft on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport, on Nov 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



AirlineRatings.com said it takes into account factors including audits by governing and industry bodies, crash and serious incident record, profitability and fleet age.

SingPost launches rat-themed stamps, lowers postage rates for mail in lead-up to CNY



(Clockwise from top left) Rat-themed stamps, Chinese New Year Rat MyStamp sheet and Chinese New Year Reunion Stamp Miniature Sheet can all be purchased by the public on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: SINGPOST



Members of the public can buy the stamps, which feature two illustrations of the rat, from next Wednesday.

