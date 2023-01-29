Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Former school site in Toa Payoh earmarked for high-rise housing development
In a proposed master plan amendment, URA rezoned the plot located about 200m from Caldecott MRT station for residential use.
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to meet PM Lee during official visit to Singapore on Jan 30
S'pore strongly condemns ‘abhorrent attack’ outside Jerusalem synagogue
Singaporeans in Israel are advised to exercise caution, monitor local news and heed the instructions of local authorities.
Whistle-blower ordered to pay $50k over false claims
If you feel you have been wronged by someone, you have up to six years to file a lawsuit.
Japan’s society is on the brink as birth rate falls. Is Singapore in trouble too?
To encourage people to have children, there must be changes to patriarchal mindsets and workplace arrangements for women, says journalist Malavika Menon.
How much is too much when you share about your kids online?
Experts warn that "sharenting" presents a host of real dangers to children, including cyber bullying, harassment and identity theft.
Adani crisis: Who is Gautam Adani and what are his S'pore connections?
The Adani Group has been accused of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” over the course of decades.
Note to self: Multitask less, live more in 2023
Life is short. Live life to the max. But that does not mean doing everything all at once, says Lee Siew Hua.
Indonesian leprosy survivor crafts new limbs for shunned villagers
Indonesia has the world’s third-highest cases of leprosy, a contagious bacterial disease also known as Hansen's disease.
10 best eats in Ipoh, from seafood to noodles and cendol
After visiting more than 50 eateries over five days, these are the top 10 places worth a return trip.