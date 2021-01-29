Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 29.

TraceTogether tokens can be collected at any of 108 CCs from Feb 1

Existing users can get their tokens replaced if the batteries have run out or if the tokens are faulty.

2 F&B outlets to be charged, 104 people fined for Covid-19 breaches at parks and beaches

One continued to operate despite being ordered to close for multiple infringements.

Dengue took 32 lives last year - more than the 29 killed by Covid-19

This is the highest number of deaths seen here in a year.

Malaysian govt urged to lift quarantine rules for vaccinated S'poreans

Tourism and trade groups in Malaysia hope their government will discuss the issue with Singapore.

S'pore-Johor RTS Link: Contract to build viaduct, tunnels awarded to firm

The construction firm is expected to start work next quarter.

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee at WEF event

He highlighted the need for countries to strengthen international cooperation.

GameStop stock frenzy spreads to Malaysia as amateur traders target glove makers

An online community named Bursabets was created on Thursday and already boasts over 4,800 members.

Women who misappropriated nearly $570k from motorcycle retailer Mah get jail

The monies were from at least 457 customers who were making instalment payments to the company.

Uber may have left S'pore, but its unused cars are still here

Many vehicles are still in cold storage across the island.

24 new Covid-19 imported cases in S'pore; none in community for 7th day in a row

Friday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,449.

