Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 29.
Wuhan virus: Death toll in China hits 132, number of cases nearing 6,000
China's health body said it was also monitoring more than 9,000 suspected cases of the virus.
Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 'anti-coronavirus' masks for $10,000
The listing claimed that the product was also "anti-pneumonia" and "anti-haze".
Wuhan virus: Experts consulted in decision not to delay schools' reopening after Chinese New Year break, says MOE
The ministry assessed that the number of students and staff returning from China recently is manageable, and a 14-day leave of absence will be more targeted.
Wuhan virus: Containment measures spur recruitment drives for freelance healthcare workers
The need for extra staff stems from the decision taken earlier this week to screen inbound travellers at all air, land and sea checkpoints.
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty to insulting modesty of women
Ivan Seah Kim Ming, who called himself "upsktfan", offered the girls $35 for a two-minute video and $45 for a three-minute one.
120 Gojek drivers suspended for using modified app that helps them bypass verification
These modified apps appear to be peddled by syndicates in South-east Asia, which advertise them using fake videos appearing to show that they work.
WongPartnership seeks discharge as Hyflux lawyer; debt reprieve extended to Feb 28
It is believed that lawyers from WongPartnership sought to discharge themselves because of a loss of confidence and good trust between the law firm and Hyflux.
Most concerts in Singapore to go on as scheduled, but organisers are monitoring Wuhan virus developments
To date, only Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's concert in Singapore has been postponed.
Teen who molested 12-year-old sister sentenced to 21 months' probation
The 18-year-old youth had repeatedly asked his younger sister to sexually stimulate him and promised to buy merchandise featuring Korean pop group BTS in return.
Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated
The fire involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room, SCDF said.