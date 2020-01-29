Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 29.

Wuhan virus: Death toll in China hits 132, number of cases nearing 6,000



Police officers at an expressway toll station in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on Jan 24, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



China's health body said it was also monitoring more than 9,000 suspected cases of the virus.

Online mall Qoo10 removes listing selling 30 'anti-coronavirus' masks for $10,000



Screengrab from Qoo10 website of $10,000 KF94 mask listing, taken on Wednesday morning (Jan 29) before the listing was taken down. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM QOO10



The listing claimed that the product was also "anti-pneumonia" and "anti-haze".

Wuhan virus: Experts consulted in decision not to delay schools' reopening after Chinese New Year break, says MOE



Westwood Primary School pupils taking their temperature with their personal thermometers on their first day back in school on Jan 29, 2020. PHOTO: WESTWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL



The ministry assessed that the number of students and staff returning from China recently is manageable, and a 14-day leave of absence will be more targeted.

Wuhan virus: Containment measures spur recruitment drives for freelance healthcare workers



Travellers going through a thermal scanner at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 after arriving from Hangzhou on Jan 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The need for extra staff stems from the decision taken earlier this week to screen inbound travellers at all air, land and sea checkpoints.

Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty to insulting modesty of women



A photo illustration of an upskirt victim. Ivan Seah Kim Ming offered to pay female students who were willing to record upskirt videos of themselves. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Ivan Seah Kim Ming, who called himself "upsktfan", offered the girls $35 for a two-minute video and $45 for a three-minute one.

120 Gojek drivers suspended for using modified app that helps them bypass verification



The latest move by Gojek is part of its ongoing efforts to clamp down on usage of modified versions of its mobile application. PHOTO: ST FILE



These modified apps appear to be peddled by syndicates in South-east Asia, which advertise them using fake videos appearing to show that they work.

WongPartnership seeks discharge as Hyflux lawyer; debt reprieve extended to Feb 28



A one-week adjournment has been given for matters to either be resolved between WongPartnership and Hyflux or for new lawyers to be brought in to represent the firm. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is believed that lawyers from WongPartnership sought to discharge themselves because of a loss of confidence and good trust between the law firm and Hyflux.

Most concerts in Singapore to go on as scheduled, but organisers are monitoring Wuhan virus developments



Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's (above) concert has been postponed, but a check with major concert organisers in Singapore showed that all their shows are going on as scheduled. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE



To date, only Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung's concert in Singapore has been postponed.

Teen who molested 12-year-old sister sentenced to 21 months' probation

The 18-year-old youth had repeatedly asked his younger sister to sexually stimulate him and promised to buy merchandise featuring Korean pop group BTS in return.

Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated



About 1,400 people were evacuated by staff of Concord Primary School before firefighters arrived on Wednesday morning (Jan 29). PHOTO: TNP READER



The fire involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room, SCDF said.

