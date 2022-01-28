Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 28.

S'pore's Q4 total employment up despite Omicron; non-resident employment recovers

Singapore is on track for unemployment rates to decline to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead, said MOM.

READ MORE HERE

Taxi fares in Singapore poised to rise in March

At its last adjustment in 2011, ComfortDelGro raised the flag-down fare of most cabs by 20 cents and distance fares by two cents per fare band.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices jumped 12.7% in 2021, record 259 million-dollar flats sold

It is the steepest full-year climb since 2010.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh hospitalised, faces more serious charge

Her request for bail was denied and she is to be remanded upon her discharge from SGH.

READ MORE HERE

More safe management enforcement across F&B industry, Chinatown, during CNY period

All campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by the National Parks Board will remain closed.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min aims to bounce back after recovering from Covid-19

"Getting Covid-19 is bad but you can still learn things from it," said the shuttler.

READ MORE HERE

2021 was second-wettest year on record due to La Nina climate phenomenon

Heavy rains had lashed the island last year, causing multiple flash floods in places such as Bukit Timah.

READ MORE HERE

Why Nusantara? Name of Indonesia's new capital steeped in history

There are subtleties in the meaning of the Javanese term, as Indonesia undertakes a shift from Jakarta, once known as Batavia, Jayakarta and Sunda Kelapa.

READ MORE HERE

Local influencer Naomi Neo has no plans to look for birth parents in China

Neo had revealed she was adopted in a YouTube video on Jan 27.

READ MORE HERE

8 Chinese New Year traditions to get right

Do you know the meaning behind the customs and food eaten during Chinese New Year?

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top