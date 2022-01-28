Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Jan 28.
S'pore's Q4 total employment up despite Omicron; non-resident employment recovers
Singapore is on track for unemployment rates to decline to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead, said MOM.
Taxi fares in Singapore poised to rise in March
At its last adjustment in 2011, ComfortDelGro raised the flag-down fare of most cabs by 20 cents and distance fares by two cents per fare band.
HDB resale prices jumped 12.7% in 2021, record 259 million-dollar flats sold
Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh hospitalised, faces more serious charge
Her request for bail was denied and she is to be remanded upon her discharge from SGH.
More safe management enforcement across F&B industry, Chinatown, during CNY period
All campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by the National Parks Board will remain closed.
Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min aims to bounce back after recovering from Covid-19
2021 was second-wettest year on record due to La Nina climate phenomenon
Heavy rains had lashed the island last year, causing multiple flash floods in places such as Bukit Timah.
Why Nusantara? Name of Indonesia's new capital steeped in history
There are subtleties in the meaning of the Javanese term, as Indonesia undertakes a shift from Jakarta, once known as Batavia, Jayakarta and Sunda Kelapa.
Local influencer Naomi Neo has no plans to look for birth parents in China
8 Chinese New Year traditions to get right
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!