Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 28.

Resident employment rebounds to pre-Covid levels by end-2020: MOM

Total employment - the number of workers in jobs - contracted in the same period by 13,500 workers.

Religious institutions should remain welcoming, not turn into 'fortresses': Shanmugam

He was responding to a suggestion that religious groups here enhance security measures in the wake of a teen's terror plot.

How a Sec 4 student who planned to attack mosques in S'pore was radicalised within months

A 16-year-old Singaporean planning a terror attack at two mosques was detained last month.

S'pore can now produce its own mask filters, ensuring enough masks in Covid-19 pandemic

The country will have a sustainable supply in the event that Singaporeans need higher-grade masks.

'Wait for your family to die': Woman convicted after spitting at KFC staff during circuit breaker

Lin Si Ting pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and using criminal force on the staff.

S'pore, India in talks to resume passenger flights gradually, but not on travel bubble: CAAS

Singapore is not discussing an air travel bubble in which leisure travel can resume, says CAAS.

Thaipusam more muted this year amid Covid-19 pandemic, but devotion shines through

Unlike previous years, there were no large crowds and musical instruments at this year's festival.

IMH report on man accused of Felicia Teo's murder in 2007 ready; case adjourned to March

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, who is now in remand, will be back in court on March 11.

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; none in community for 6th day in a row

The new cases on Thursday take Singapore's total to 59,425.

Wife of late chef Tan Yong Hua focuses on bun business to honour husband’s memory

Madam Sandra Chan and her late husband fell in love with the buns in Malaysia.

