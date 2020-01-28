Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 28.
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
With three confirmed cases within the last 24 hours, the trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Wuhan's Hubei province in Singapore is accelerating, MOH said.
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Messages circulating on various platforms with the photo had claimed that the suspected case was detected at a Raffles clinic at Causeway Point in Woodlands.
askST: Are photos, videos of medical workers at Compass One related to the Wuhan virus?
Photos and videos of at least four people wearing protective gear outside the Swensen's outlet in the Sengkang mall had been circulating on social media over the Chinese New Year weekend.
Wuhan virus: Death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases as Chinese citizens urged to reconsider overseas travel
This is up from the previous toll of 76, with the number of confirmed cases in the province rising to 2,714.
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
District Judge Salina Ishak gave Ms Belinda Huber a discharge amounting to an acquittal as she did not find the testimony of the maid, Ms Taculad Rose Mae Mata, to be "unusually convincing".
Asia stocks plunge on Wuhan virus fears; Singapore share index down 2.6%
Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing had said that the outbreak is expected to affect Singapore's economy, business and consumer confidence this year as the situation may persist for some time.
Budget 2020: Government to promote volunteerism, says Indranee Rajah
Ms Indranee said there will be initiatives in the upcoming Budget to promote volunteerism and help seniors with their retirement needs.
Nearly 1 in 3 poly grads makes it to a local university
Most of the new university places created over the last seven years went to polytechnic diploma holders.
Wuhan virus: Filming for Donnie Yen's latest movie suspended; Chinese filming locations announce closures
Filming for the new movie was originally slated to re-start after a break for Chinese New Year, but has now been postponed to November.
Indonesia's Aceh unveils new female flogging squad
Indonesia's president has issued a call for the public floggings to stop but he has little say over what happens in Aceh, a deeply conservative region on Sumatra island.