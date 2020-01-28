Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Jan 28.

Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei



People wearing masks around the premises of National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Jan 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



With three confirmed cases within the last 24 hours, the trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Wuhan's Hubei province in Singapore is accelerating, MOH said.

Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic



Messages circulating on various social media platforms had claimed that the suspected case was detected at a Raffles clinic at Causeway Point. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Messages circulating on various platforms with the photo had claimed that the suspected case was detected at a Raffles clinic at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

askST: Are photos, videos of medical workers at Compass One related to the Wuhan virus?



Footage of medical workers donning protective garb at Compass One mall, which the Ministry of Health later clarified was not linked to the Wuhan virus. PHOTO: SCORPIOS AX/FACEBOOK



Photos and videos of at least four people wearing protective gear outside the Swensen's outlet in the Sengkang mall had been circulating on social media over the Chinese New Year weekend.

Wuhan virus: Death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases as Chinese citizens urged to reconsider overseas travel



A police takes the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint on a street on the outskirts of Wuhan on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



This is up from the previous toll of 76, with the number of confirmed cases in the province rising to 2,714.

Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid



Ms Belinda Huber was accused of allowing Ms Taculad Rose Mae Mata to clean the glass awning over the porch area of her Goldhill Avenue house near Dunearn Road. PHOTOS: ST FILE, VILLEGAS LYN BALBAO



District Judge Salina Ishak gave Ms Belinda Huber a discharge amounting to an acquittal as she did not find the testimony of the maid, Ms Taculad Rose Mae Mata, to be "unusually convincing".

Asia stocks plunge on Wuhan virus fears; Singapore share index down 2.6%



Men walk past an electronic display showing the Japanese yen's exchange rates against world currencies in Tokyo on Jan 8, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing had said that the outbreak is expected to affect Singapore's economy, business and consumer confidence this year as the situation may persist for some time.

Budget 2020: Government to promote volunteerism, says Indranee Rajah



Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah with RSVP Singapore volunteers during a visit to the organisation on Jan 28, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Ms Indranee said there will be initiatives in the upcoming Budget to promote volunteerism and help seniors with their retirement needs.

Nearly 1 in 3 poly grads makes it to a local university



Polytechnic graduates have benefited from the expansion in the number of university places. PHOTO: ST FILE



Most of the new university places created over the last seven years went to polytechnic diploma holders.

Wuhan virus: Filming for Donnie Yen's latest movie suspended; Chinese filming locations announce closures



Filming for Donnie Yen's new movie has now been postponed to November. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Filming for the new movie was originally slated to re-start after a break for Chinese New Year, but has now been postponed to November.

Indonesia's Aceh unveils new female flogging squad



A photo of the first female flogger preparing to whip a woman in public on Dec 10, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Indonesia's president has issued a call for the public floggings to stop but he has little say over what happens in Aceh, a deeply conservative region on Sumatra island.

