Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
No spike, low daily Covid-19 cases despite CNY holidays: Ong Ye Kung
Daily recorded case numbers were in the low three digits over the long weekend, he says.
Pump prices in Singapore rise again
It came as the benchmark Brent crude held steady at between US$85 and US$88 a barrel - the highest since mid-November.
Babies in special care nursery will be monitored continuously from now, says KKH after infant’s death
The hospital has reinforced continual documentation of babies’ vital signs, in line with the coroner’s findings.
HDB resale prices rise 2.3% in Q4, slowest increase in 2022
A total of 6,597 HDB resale flats changed hands in the last quarter of 2022, a decline of 12.6% from the previous quarter.
Homeowners facing ‘double whammy’ of higher home prices and rising mortgage rates: DPM Heng
Mr Heng warned of a need to guard against a sustained increase in prices that isn’t backed by income and other fundamentals.
What if Russia captures Germany’s Leopard tanks in Ukraine?
German Leopard tanks may offer a leap in offensive capabilities, but tech security considerations loom in the backdrop, says the writer.
No shame in getting tips on housing from Singapore, says Malaysian MP
Lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing and concerning issue for Malaysians, especially in major cities.
Jail for woman who abused 2 maids; one said she was kicked after putting on abuser’s socks wrongly
‘Paedophilic’ man who abused several children to face new charge involving another alleged victim
He had pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.
Chatuchak Night Market Singapore returns with 180 stalls on Feb 7
The open-air night market will feature Thai vendors from different provinces and 30 of them will operate food stalls.