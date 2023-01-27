Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Updated
Published
51 min ago

No spike, low daily Covid-19 cases despite CNY holidays: Ong Ye Kung

Daily recorded case numbers were in the low three digits over the long weekend, he says.

Pump prices in Singapore rise again

It came as the benchmark Brent crude held steady at between US$85 and US$88 a barrel - the highest since mid-November.

Babies in special care nursery will be monitored continuously from now, says KKH after infant’s death

The hospital has reinforced continual documentation of babies’ vital signs, in line with the coroner’s findings.

HDB resale prices rise 2.3% in Q4, slowest increase in 2022

A total of 6,597 HDB resale flats changed hands in the last quarter of 2022, a decline of 12.6% from the previous quarter.

Homeowners facing ‘double whammy’ of higher home prices and rising mortgage rates: DPM Heng

Mr Heng warned of a need to guard against a sustained increase in prices that isn’t backed by income and other fundamentals.

What if Russia captures Germany’s Leopard tanks in Ukraine?

German Leopard tanks may offer a leap in offensive capabilities, but tech security considerations loom in the backdrop, says the writer.

No shame in getting tips on housing from Singapore, says Malaysian MP

Lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing and concerning issue for Malaysians, especially in major cities.

Jail for woman who abused 2 maids; one said she was kicked after putting on abuser’s socks wrongly

She was also ordered to give a total of $7,600 to them as compensation.

‘Paedophilic’ man who abused several children to face new charge involving another alleged victim

He had pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore returns with 180 stalls on Feb 7

The open-air night market will feature Thai vendors from different provinces and 30 of them will operate food stalls.

