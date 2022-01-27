Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Jan 27.
Formula One: Singapore renews deal until 2028; this year's night race on Oct 2
The agreement is the longest renewal so far - the previous ones were between four and five years.
SPH Media Trust to focus investments in talent, tech to deliver quality journalism: Khaw Boon Wan
SMT will set up a Media Academy that will hone the digital skills and multi-media capabilities of its journalists.
New CEO of SPH Media Trust to be named within two weeks
Search for permanent CEO began almost immediately after Khaw Boon Wan was appointed SMT chairman last May.
Greenridge Crescent boys' deaths: Father taken by police to canal where bodies were found
Death of woman, 39, due to heart disease, not Covid-19 jab: S'pore heart centres
She did not report feeling unwell and had no allergic reaction after receiving two vaccine doses in April last year.
Number of children admitted for Covid-19 at KKH doubles since December 2021
Shoppers will likely have to pay 5 to 10 cents for each disposable bag at supermarkets from 2023
New guidelines also require stores to declare number of bags issued, amount charged and how the money is used.
500k fliers on scams to be distributed to public, migrant worker dorms, maids
Longer work hours may be unavoidable for business continuity amid Covid-19: Employers
Team tiger: Luxury brands usher in Chinese New Year with fun and fierce collections
Fashion labels have gone wild with interpretations of the big cat in their capsule collections.