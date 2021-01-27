Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 27.

16-year-old S'porean detained under ISA for planning terrorist attacks on two mosques

He had planned to use a machete against Muslims and live-stream the massacre.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore starts Covid-19 jabs for seniors, with those in AMK, Tanjong Pagar receiving shots

They are part of a pilot scheme that will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.

READ MORE HERE

Take precautions at CNY, says PM Lee, who'll celebrate 'with 8 visitors, not more, from family'

He stressed that there remains a danger of a super-spreader event occurring during the new year festivities.

READ MORE HERE

How to get your Covid-19 jab at S'pore's community vaccination centres

Elderly residents who require help in booking appointments can get assistance at community clubs.

READ MORE HERE

Acquitted maid Parti Liyani goes home 4 years after she was first accused of theft

She does not intend to return to find work but will come to Singapore for "further proceedings", if required.

READ MORE HERE

NSF Dave Lee died of heatstroke, no basis to suspect foul play: State Coroner

The 19-year-old collapsed after completing an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's ex-attorney-general says Mahathir told him to resign a day after appointment

This was a few weeks after the coalition led by Dr Mahathir won federal power in the 2018 election.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for ex-TTSH employee who withdrew cash mistakenly credited to her account

Nurul Atiqah Kamsari made use of the money for her personal expenses.

READ MORE HERE

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were no new cases in the community for the fifth day in a row.

READ MORE HERE

Republicans rally against impeachment trial, signalling likely acquittal for Trump

Only five Republicans supported a vote to go forward with the trial.

READ MORE HERE