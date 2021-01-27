Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 27.
16-year-old S'porean detained under ISA for planning terrorist attacks on two mosques
He had planned to use a machete against Muslims and live-stream the massacre.
S'pore starts Covid-19 jabs for seniors, with those in AMK, Tanjong Pagar receiving shots
They are part of a pilot scheme that will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.
Take precautions at CNY, says PM Lee, who'll celebrate 'with 8 visitors, not more, from family'
He stressed that there remains a danger of a super-spreader event occurring during the new year festivities.
How to get your Covid-19 jab at S'pore's community vaccination centres
Elderly residents who require help in booking appointments can get assistance at community clubs.
Acquitted maid Parti Liyani goes home 4 years after she was first accused of theft
She does not intend to return to find work but will come to Singapore for "further proceedings", if required.
NSF Dave Lee died of heatstroke, no basis to suspect foul play: State Coroner
The 19-year-old collapsed after completing an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp in 2018.
Malaysia's ex-attorney-general says Mahathir told him to resign a day after appointment
This was a few weeks after the coalition led by Dr Mahathir won federal power in the 2018 election.
Jail for ex-TTSH employee who withdrew cash mistakenly credited to her account
Nurul Atiqah Kamsari made use of the money for her personal expenses.
25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
There were no new cases in the community for the fifth day in a row.
Republicans rally against impeachment trial, signalling likely acquittal for Trump
Only five Republicans supported a vote to go forward with the trial.