Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 27.

Key measures taken by Singapore Government to fight spread of Wuhan virus



A temperature screening station as seen at Tuas checkpoint on Jan 24, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

The new measures were announced at a press conference chaired by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and attended by several fourth-generation ministers.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Chinese premier visits virus ground zero as death toll leaps to 81, over 2,000 infected



Security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, stand at a subway station in Beijing, on Jan 26, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Li Keqiang is the most senior government official to visit Wuhan since the outbreak started.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Outbreak threatens China's growth and Asian economies



PHOTO: AFP



The impact of the outbreak on the Chinese economy should not be underestimated, given the tragedy has hit it at a time when the country seems to be more vulnerable, says senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China



(From left) Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at the press conference, on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Singaporeans are now advised to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China. From Wednesday, the temperature screening at airports will cover all incoming flights.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: 2-3 students in every Singapore school likely to be affected by leave of absence



The move is expected to affect an estimated 800 students returning from China from around mid-January, who will be asked to stay at home. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



This means those who arrived in Singapore on Jan 14 will only be able to return to school 15 days after their return - that is, Jan 29 - if they are well.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres



Students move their belongings to their new block at Prince George's Park Residences on Jan 27, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The affected student quarters include some of the blocks at NUS' Prince George's Park Residences, NTU's Graduate Hall 1 and the SMU Prinsep Street Residences.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan virus: Pofma will be used to take action against the spread of falsehoods, says Iswaran



Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran at a press conference on Jan 27, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Swift action will be taken against falsehoods as there is a grave risk they will spread and cause panic among Singaporeans, the Minister for Communications and Information said.

READ MORE HERE

NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream



Kobe Bryant said he had found a new passion for the game watching basketball with his daughter Gianna (pictured), seeing the sport through the eyes of a 13-year-old. PHOTO: AFP



Since he retired from the NBA in 2016, Bryant had been coaching Gianna's middle-school basketball team.

READ MORE HERE

SPH Magazines complies with Pofma correction order on false HardwareZone post related to the Wuhan virus



The online post in the HardwareZone Forum falsely claimed that a man has died from the Wuhan virus infection. PHOTO: GOV.SG



The post falsely claimed that a man in Singapore has died from the Wuhan virus infection.

READ MORE HERE

Teenage pop singer Billy Eilish creates Grammy history with wins in major categories



Teenage singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is the youngest to make a clean sweep of all the top categories at the Grammy Awards. PHOTO: AFP



The 18-year-old American is the youngest to make a clean sweep of all the top categories.

READ MORE HERE