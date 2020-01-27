Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Jan 27.
Key measures taken by Singapore Government to fight spread of Wuhan virus
The new measures were announced at a press conference chaired by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and attended by several fourth-generation ministers.
Wuhan virus: Chinese premier visits virus ground zero as death toll leaps to 81, over 2,000 infected
Mr Li Keqiang is the most senior government official to visit Wuhan since the outbreak started.
Wuhan virus: Outbreak threatens China's growth and Asian economies
The impact of the outbreak on the Chinese economy should not be underestimated, given the tragedy has hit it at a time when the country seems to be more vulnerable, says senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Singaporeans are now advised to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China. From Wednesday, the temperature screening at airports will cover all incoming flights.
Wuhan virus: 2-3 students in every Singapore school likely to be affected by leave of absence
This means those who arrived in Singapore on Jan 14 will only be able to return to school 15 days after their return - that is, Jan 29 - if they are well.
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
The affected student quarters include some of the blocks at NUS' Prince George's Park Residences, NTU's Graduate Hall 1 and the SMU Prinsep Street Residences.
Wuhan virus: Pofma will be used to take action against the spread of falsehoods, says Iswaran
Swift action will be taken against falsehoods as there is a grave risk they will spread and cause panic among Singaporeans, the Minister for Communications and Information said.
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream
Since he retired from the NBA in 2016, Bryant had been coaching Gianna's middle-school basketball team.
SPH Magazines complies with Pofma correction order on false HardwareZone post related to the Wuhan virus
The post falsely claimed that a man in Singapore has died from the Wuhan virus infection.
Teenage pop singer Billy Eilish creates Grammy history with wins in major categories
The 18-year-old American is the youngest to make a clean sweep of all the top categories.