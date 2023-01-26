Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tech key to S'pore’s economy, opportunities abound despite global job cuts: Josephine Teo
Sectors ramping up their hiring of tech talent include the green economy, banking and logistics.
Jurong West Hawker Centre to reopen in Q3 2023 after two-year closure
S'pore factory output shrinks 3.1% in Dec, less than expected as electronics reverses fall
Electronics output grew 4.6% in December, reversing falls of 12.4% in November and 0.7% in October.
Geylang Serai bazaar to begin on March 17; will be longest-running Ramadan bazaar here
The bazaar's first day, which typically coincides with the start of the Muslim fasting month, is set five days earlier to coincide with the Hari Raya light-up in Geylang Serai.
8 die, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan
Johor residents who work in Singapore hog free parking space near checkpoint
Residents and shop owners at Kim Teng Park in Johor are upset with those who leave their cars for days on end.
Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise to be released on Feb 2
Students can get their posting results through SMS or the Joint Admissions Exercise website.
Ukraine declares air raid alert over most of country, authorities warn of possible missile attack
Russian forces had earlier launched an unsuccessful overnight drone attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
ChatGPT bot passes US law school exam, but near the bottom of its class
The software wasn’t a great law student, but practising lawyers may find valuable use for it, a researcher says.
Hair loss common among those infected with Covid-19
Cough, brain fog and now hair loss? Here is what you should do if you lose your crowning glory after Covid-19.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!