Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech key to S'pore’s economy, opportunities abound despite global job cuts: Josephine Teo

Sectors ramping up their hiring of tech talent include the green economy, banking and logistics.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong West Hawker Centre to reopen in Q3 2023 after two-year closure

The hawker centre will have 39 cooked food stalls, up from 34 previously.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore factory output shrinks 3.1% in Dec, less than expected as electronics reverses fall

Electronics output grew 4.6% in December, reversing falls of 12.4% in November and 0.7% in October.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Geylang Serai bazaar to begin on March 17; will be longest-running Ramadan bazaar here

The bazaar's first day, which typically coincides with the start of the Muslim fasting month, is set five days earlier to coincide with the Hari Raya light-up in Geylang Serai.

READ MORE HERE

8 die, including 6 Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan

The toll, which has not been confirmed by Japan, was provided by a Chinese diplomat.

READ MORE HERE

Johor residents who work in Singapore hog free parking space near checkpoint

Residents and shop owners at Kim Teng Park in Johor are upset with those who leave their cars for days on end.

READ MORE HERE

Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise to be released on Feb 2

Students can get their posting results through SMS or the Joint Admissions Exercise website.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine declares air raid alert over most of country, authorities warn of possible missile attack

Russian forces had earlier launched an unsuccessful overnight drone attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.

READ MORE HERE

ChatGPT bot passes US law school exam, but near the bottom of its class

The software wasn’t a great law student, but practising lawyers may find valuable use for it, a researcher says.

READ MORE HERE

Hair loss common among those infected with Covid-19

Cough, brain fog and now hair loss? Here is what you should do if you lose your crowning glory after Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top