Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Updated
Published
41 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 26. 

Job scams the next big worry, with $6.5m lost in first half of 2021: Anti-scam centre

This is despite outreach efforts being beefed up.

READ MORE HERE

Five types of job scams in S'pore and how to avoid them

ST takes a closer look at scams which lure victims with easy jobs that promise high commissions.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021 despite Covid-19

Over 17,000 new jobs are expected in the next five years, with about 70% for PMETs.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Pomfret going for as high as $100 a kg as some fish prices double ahead of CNY

Vendors said demand from China and floods in Malaysia exacerbated the price rise.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM hints at border reopening soon

The Health Ministry's views will be sought to "slightly relax" the current protocols, says PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

READ MORE HERE

China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial

Researchers also studied its use as a booster for those who received an inactivated-virus vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

Roads near Changi Exhibition Centre to be closed for Singapore Airshow 2022

Several roads, cycling lanes and footpaths will be closed to the public at various times from Feb 4 to Feb 22.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore fans gather to catch US Open champ Raducanu in practice

She is understood to be transiting in Singapore for a week following her exit from the Australian Open.

READ MORE HERE

'Singapore looked like a ball of fire': The National Museum's new WWII exhibition

It opens on Jan 29 and commemorates the 80th anniversary of the historic event.

READ MORE HERE

Do not lay out trays of CNY goodies; practise strict hand hygiene, say experts

This is because this kind of communal eating increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top