Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Jan 26.
Job scams the next big worry, with $6.5m lost in first half of 2021: Anti-scam centre
Five types of job scams in S'pore and how to avoid them
ST takes a closer look at scams which lure victims with easy jobs that promise high commissions.
Singapore draws $11.8b in fixed asset investments in 2021 despite Covid-19
Pomfret going for as high as $100 a kg as some fish prices double ahead of CNY
Malaysian PM hints at border reopening soon
The Health Ministry's views will be sought to "slightly relax" the current protocols, says PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Researchers also studied its use as a booster for those who received an inactivated-virus vaccine.
Roads near Changi Exhibition Centre to be closed for Singapore Airshow 2022
Several roads, cycling lanes and footpaths will be closed to the public at various times from Feb 4 to Feb 22.
Singapore fans gather to catch US Open champ Raducanu in practice
She is understood to be transiting in Singapore for a week following her exit from the Australian Open.
'Singapore looked like a ball of fire': The National Museum's new WWII exhibition
Do not lay out trays of CNY goodies; practise strict hand hygiene, say experts
This is because this kind of communal eating increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.